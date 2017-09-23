Pallister Speaks Out Against Trudeau Government Tax Changes

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is speaking out against the Trudeau government’s planned tax hikes on small businesses and family farms.

“These proposed changes will have a negative impact on the thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba and the tens of thousands of people who work for them,” said Pallister.

“Tax professionals, the medical profession, small businesses and their representatives have uniformly denounced the proposals and have concerns over the serious impacts on small businesses, saving for retirement and Canada’s ability to attract medical professionals in the future.”

Pallister made the remarks at locally owned Western Marble & Tile LTD, joined by its president and CEO, Jeremy Mathison; Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business; Curtis McRae, farmer and past vice-president of Keystone Agricultural Producers; and dozens of local businesspeople concerned about these proposed changes.

“Ask yourself this question: who do you trust to create jobs in Canada?” said Pallister. “Is it small businesses or the federal government that taxes those small businesses?

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter