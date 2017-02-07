Pallister: Manitoba Crowns Must Cut Fat

Hal Anderson
Posted: February 7th at 11:51am Featured, NEWS

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Premier Brian Pallister is calling on Manitoba Crown corporations to chop 15 per cent of their senior management jobs. He says fat at the top needs to be trimmed.

This follows Manitoba Hydro’s announcement late last week that it’s cutting 900 jobs and raising rates. Pallister also wants school divisions to get their costs under control, without losing any teachers.

Premier Pallister’s full plan to deal with Manitoba’s billion dollar deficit won’t come until the budget is released in the spring.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

