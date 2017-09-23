Pair Of Cars Stolen In Brandon

BRANDON, MB – Two cars have recently been reported stolen in Brandon.

A resident of the 1000 block of 8th St reported that her car was stolen between 6:00 pm on September 1st, and 6:00 am on September 22. The car is a 2014 black Hyundai Elantra, with the license plate EVK 775.

Another car was reported stolen early Saturday morning. At 5:37 am, a woman left her car parked outside of 1245 10th St with the keys in the vehicle. As she left the building, she saw a man in the vehicle, and he subsequently drove away.

The man is described as a white male with a white hat, blond hair, and white t-shirt. The car is a 2005 black Mazda 3, with the license plate HTH 356.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News