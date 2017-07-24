Pair Busted After Hour Long Crime Spree In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people have been charged after a robbery spree in Winnipeg.

Four separate incidents happened within an hour on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old woman was assaulted around 10:55pm in the 2700-block of Pembina Highway.

The victim received minor injuries in the unprovoked attack.

Bike-jacking

A 16-year-old boy was confronted around 11:00pm.

He was riding his bike near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Street when the pair confronted him.

The boy was assaulted and knocked off his bike.

The suspects continued attacking him while he was on the ground, then fled with his bike and some other property.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Take this call

A 16-year-old girl was attacked in the same area around 11:15pm.

She was robbed of her phone, assaulted in her upper body, then knocked to the ground.

The assault continued and she required treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Retail Rage

The final attack in the crime spree happened at a retail store in the 2100-block of Pembina Highway around 11:45pm.

A woman in her forties was confronted by the pair of suspects who demanded her phone.

Police were already in the area investigating the three other robberies when the call came in.

They were able to arrest the pair immediately.

Suspects

Tonisha Shylene Favel, 21, is facing three charges of robbery and one charge of assault.

Matthew John Delorme, 23, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks