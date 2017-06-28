Paddington Bear Creator Michael Bond Dies

WINNIPEG, MB. — Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond has died.

He was 91.

Bond died Tuesday at his home. His publisher says the author battled a short illness.

The first book, A Bear Called Paddington, was released in 1958.

It was a massive success, spawning countless books, an animated children’s show, and two movies, the second of which will be released late this year.

Bond purchased a small stuffed bear who was sitting alone on a top shelf of a toy store.

He took it home as a stocking filler for his wife.

One day, he sat in front of a typewriter loaded with blank white paper and the story of Paddington came to be.

Bond is survived by his wife Sue, two children Karen and Anthony, and four grand kids.

—MyToba News

Photo – File