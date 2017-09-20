Ozzy Catches Suspected Vehicle Thief

WINNIPEG, MB. — Portage la Prairie police dog Ozzy to the rescue again.

He helped Minnedosa RCMP apprehend a suspected vehicle thief.

It happened September 15th around 8:00pm after someone noticed a vehicle that looked like one on social media that was reported stolen.

Police located the vehicle around 9:30pm on the shoulder of a road, but it fled as they approached.

The officer reported it to other cruisers in the area and it was located a short time later on Provincial Road 262.

The driver attempted to flee and drove into a swampy field where the vehicle became stuck.

Police surrounded the field and let Ozzy loose.

“This is the third time in just over a week that Police Dog Ozzy has helped track and capture a suspect,” says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“It truly shows the value and importance of our police dogs, they are so integral to our front-line members and police operations.”

Riverton’s Jayson Alexander Balodis, 42, has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police, Resisting Arrest, and Mischief.

He also faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Balodis remains behind bars in Brandon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File