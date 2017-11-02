Owners Make It Easy To Pick NFL Winners

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Tweet of the NFL season was sent out by Sports Illustrated last week.

On Friday, after the Miami Dolphins were embarrassed on international TV in the NFL’s Thursday Night game, SI Tweeted:

Me: Would you sign Kaepernick?

Stephen M. Ross (Dolphins owner): No, getting roasted on national television is closer to my personal values.

I would say SI nailed the Dolphins owner and the owners of most NFL teams. As we’re learning this year, NFL owners are more interested in what the sidelines look like during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner than they are in winning football games.

The Miami Dolphins were a disgrace to football last Thursday. The reason was simple. The quarterbacking was as embarrassing as it gets. Matt Moore went 25-for-44 for 176 yards, no touchdowns and two pick-sixes. He scored more Baltimore points than Miami points. The Dolphins had 196 yards of total net offense. That’s just horrendous.

There are so many teams with either bad or not even passable quarterbacks that picking winners has been easier than shooting fish in a barrel. The boys have never won as many football games both straight up and against the spread like they have this season because only rarely do two teams with good quarterbacks face each other. The only really tough we have to pick are games like Baltimore and Tennessee this week or Arizona and San Francisco. There are so many bad quarterbacks in the NFL that having to choose which one is the worst is our only test.

Last week Dr. Football went 11-2 (80-39) straight up and 10-3 (65-54) against the spread while The Coach went 11-2 (81-38) and 9-4 (69-50) against the spread. We’re making so much money, we just might quit our day jobs. Come on NFL, don’t sign Colin Kaepernick. Don’t sign any quarterback who might win a game or two. Help us and our readers get richer thanks to your horrible offenses.

This week, we’ll take a close look at Week 9 in the NFL. The Bears, Browns, Chargers, Vikings, Patriots and Steelers all have the byes this week. That’s two good quarterbacks, one mediocre quarterback and three bad quarterbacks on the sidelines. Might make our job tougher.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Buffalo Bills (5-2) at New York Jets (3-5)

Line: Bills by 3

The Bills have surprised most this season, but I think the bubble will burst as they won’t figure out their division rivals.

Dr. Football: Take the Jets in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Bills to win and cover.

EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Denver Broncos (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

Line: Eagles by 8

Carson Wentz is the real deal, and Philly’s defense has been fantastic, especially against the run. Denver has no chance.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

Los Angeles Rams (5-2) at New York Giants (1-6)

Line: Rams by 3.5

Both teams will be well rested coming off their bye weeks. The Giants defense is awful, and they haven’t done anything to fix it.

Dr. Football: Take the Rams to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Rams to win and cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at New Orleans Saints (5-2)

Line: Saints by 7

New Orleans have won five straight, and it’s because of the defense. Coupled with the fact they are in the Dome. This should be easy.

Dr. Football: Take the Saints to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Saints to win and cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

Line: Jaguars by 4.5

Both teams are good on defense, which should make this a low-scoring game. Jacksonville will be well rested coming off the bye and should take this one at home.

Dr. Football: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-3)

Line: Panthers by 1

The Panthers get the Falcons road weary, playing a third straight road game, but Carolina has had trouble scoring. I think Atlanta is ready to make statement before next week’s game against Dallas.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons in an upset.

The Coach: Take The Panthers to win and cover.

Indianapolis Colts (2-6) at Houston Texans (4-3)

Line: Texans by 12.5

The Colts are next-to-last in overall defense, allowing 407 yards per game. Deshaun Watson will throw for at least that.

Dr. Football: Take the Texans to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Texans to win but not cover.

Baltimore Ravens (4-4) at Tennessee Titans (4-3)

Line: Titans by 4.5

With no Joe Flacco and being on the road, the Ravens have no chance.

Dr. Football: Take the Titans to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Titans to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at San Francisco 49ers (0-8)

Line: Cardinals by 2

Even without Carson Palmer, Arizona should be able to send the 49ers to 0-9.

Dr. Football: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

Washington Redskins (3-4) at Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Line: Seahawks by 7

The Redskins are banged up and have to travel across the country to play against a Seattle team that’s really starting to roll.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

Line: Pick ‘Em

The Chiefs are playing on a short week on the road and have trouble against the run. Ezekiel Elliott will likely be out, but Dallas has a lot of other weapons.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win

The Coach: Take the Cowboys.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Oakland Raiders (3-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-3)

Line: Raiders by 3

Miami was horrible against Baltimore, and will have Jay Cutler back. The Raiders haven’t been home all week, choosing to stay in the east to prepare, but they still are the league’s biggest disappointment this season.

Dr. Football: Take the Dolphins in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Raiders

Detroit Lions (3-4) at Green Bay Packers (4-3)

Line: Lions by 2.5

The Lions have dropped four out of their last five and face a Packers team who are well rested and have given Brett Hundley some time to figure out the playbook.

Dr. Football: Take the Packers in an upset.

The Coach: Hold your nose and take the Lions to win and cover.

—The Coach and Dr. Football, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jordy Grossman