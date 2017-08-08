banner20

Ovide Mercredi Endorses Wab for Leader

Posted: August 8th at 8:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – Ovide Mercredi, former National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations and President of the Manitoba NDP, has endorsed Wab Kinew for leader of the Manitoba NDP.

“I know Wab as a leader, and as someone who brings people together. I am truly excited at the prospect of Wab as leader of my party – he is the renewal candidate,” said Mercredi. “Now is the time for a dynamic, young, Indigenous leader like Wab in Manitoba. Wab represents the future of our party, and our province. I urge New Democrats to join me in uniting behind him.”

Mercredi served as National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations, the national political body representing over 600 First Nations leaders across Canada, from 1991 to 1997. He is also the former Chancellor of the University College of the North, and the recipient of an Honourary Degree from Athabasca University. He served as President of the Manitoba NDP from 2015 to 2017.

“I am thrilled and honoured to receive the support of Ovide. In order for us to move forward, we must stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Ovide’s support means a lot to me, personally and politically,” said Kinew. “I entered this race because I believe our party needs a fresh voice for NDP values. I have been humbled and energized by the support I have received from members across the province, and Ovide’s support is very special.”

Kinew has also been endorsed by Stephen Lewis, Niigaan Sinclair, Nahanni Fontaine, Bernadette Smith, Matt Wiebe, Pat Martin, Michelle McHale, the Manitoba Federation of Labour, and many others.

