Ouch: Photo Of McCabe’s Face After Hit On Patrik Laine
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Last night, Patrik Laine took a big hit from Jake McCabe. Laine missed the rest of the matchup, but he did walk to the team bus himself after the game.
And Jake McCabe?
Judging by the photo above, he didn’t get off scott free.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Twitter
Seems to me we got a closeup of Mcabe when he came back on the ice and it wasn’t as bad as this. Could there be some feel-good photoshopping that went on? If this is the real thing, then he did suffer some damage. Looked like a collision that wasn’t intentional. And I’m a Jets, Patrik Laine fan. Hope he’s back into it sooner rather than later. And in other news, l think the hogtown gang put a price on Laine’s head to keep him from shaming their supposed number one pick. Lol