Oswald Named Women’s Health Clinic Exec Director

February 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba’s former health minister is about to start a new job.

Theresa Oswald is set to become executive director of the Women’s Health Clinic in Winnipeg.

The former politician was one of the “Rebel Five” cabinet ministers who unsuccessfully tried to remove Premier Greg Selinger as leader of the Manitoba NDP.

She came within 33 votes of becoming the province’s 22nd premier.

Oswald was health minister for seven years and says she wants to continue improving health care in the province.

The clinic cited her “extensive experience with Manitoba’s health care system, keen insight into government relations, and an ardent commitment to feminist values.”

She will assume the role of executive director on February 27th.

—MyToba News

Photo courtesy Women’s Health Clinic (Twitter)

