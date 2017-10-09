banner20

OPP Investigate Washed Up Body In Kenora

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

KENORA, ON. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body washed up in Kenora.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the Main Street dock on Lake of the Woods.

The victim is described as an Indigenous man in his 40’s.

He is approximately six-feet-tall, has short brown hair, a goatee, and a mole on his forehead.

The OPP say the man died suddenly, though it is unknown is foul play is involved.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or death is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

