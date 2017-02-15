Opinion: Winnipeg Should Not Become A Sanctuary City

WINNIPEG, MB – There has been some talk lately about declaring Winnipeg a “Sanctuary City.”

While the actual meaning of “Sanctuary City” is vague, its key effect would be to send a message to the world that illegal migrants should come to our city in large numbers.

That would be a mistake.

Winnipeg is, and should remain a welcoming place. To the extent that we can, we should take in those facing violence and suffering.

However, our borders and our laws must have meaning. Declaring Winnipeg a “Sanctuary City,” would be a declaration that we don’t take our border seriously.

As we have seen, there are already many people crossing the border from the United States to Canada – crossing the border at Emerson. This new influx of people has already led Welcome Place – a refugee resettlement organization – to run out of space.

Declaring Winnipeg a “Sanctuary City” would lead to even more people trying to cross the border.

Winnipeg can’t help an unlimited amount of people

As much as we may want to help the world, we need to realize that there are many people in Winnipeg who need support. Think about the many homeless Winnipeggers, and the many Winnipeggers living in poverty. Many Indigenous people in our city still face tremendous struggles, and have for a very long time. There are also many Canadian military veterans in our city that need more support from a government that has underfunded them for decades.

Our help needs to be focused there.

Citizenship needs to have value. It needs to mean something. As much as we want to help those from other countries, we also need to look after our citizens as our first priority.

Compassion is important, and it’s not wrong to direct that compassion first and foremost towards our citizens.

Unfortunately, many politicians prefer to be seen in photo-ops with refugees surrounded by the media, rather than do the quiet but necessary work to put programs in place to help our citizens.

Refugees from the United States?

When it comes to people entering Canada illegally from the United States, we need to question whether that makes sense.

The United States is a free and democratic nation, so it’s tough to imagine that someone is actually a “refugee” from that country. There’s a big difference between someone fleeing an oppressive government, and someone claiming refugee status because they are in the United States illegally.

Declaring Winnipeg a Sanctuary City would be a mistake

Feel-good gestures and statements have consequences. It is simply a fact that we cannot help everyone.

In a city where so many people are struggling, our number one focus needs to be on helping our citizens.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News