OPINION: Trudeau’s Reckless Refugee Tweet Hurt Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – On January 28, 2017, Justin Trudeau tweeted the following:

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

The tweet received an overwhelming response, with over 427,000 retweets and 779,000 likes. It helped establish Trudeau as the “nice” guy, in contrast to the “mean” Donald Trump.

There’s only one problem:

Trudeau’s tweet was dishonest and manipulative.

Simply put, our immigration system does not welcome everyone. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have border guards and we wouldn’t have a border services agency. The whole idea behind the existence of an immigration department is to decide who can enter our country and who cannot.

The facts are that some people will be welcomed, and some people won’t be. No country can afford to just let everyone in.

That’s why Trudeau’s tweet was an example of virtue-signalling. He got to show how “open” and “kind” he was, without taking real actions.

Unfortunately, while Trudeau just tapped out a few characters on his phone, real Canadians in Manitoba have paid the price.

Trudeau’s tweet sent a signal heard the world over – particularly in the United States – that Canada’s doors were being left wide open. Since then, a surge of individuals seeking refugee status have illegally crossed the Canada – US border, exploiting a loophole that lets them get arrested and then make an asylum claim.

Because of Trudeau’s tweet and unwillingness to enforce our laws, our welcome services have been overburdened, and the provincial government has been forced to spend increasing amounts of taxpayer money dealing with the influx.

Additionally, the people of Emerson have been almost abandoned by the government, with migrants crossing illegally at all hours of the night, knocking on windows and doors as people sleep. Meanwhile, instead of dramatically increasing support for the people of Emerson, Trudeau has made only minor changes to border security, and has done nothing to stem the influx.

The illegal crossings are expected to continue, and possibly increase dramatically as the temperature grows warmer.

Trudeau feels no consequences from any of this. He doesn’t live in Emerson, so he doesn’t have to deal with the real human impact of a surge in border crossings. He doesn’t work as a border guard or RCMP officer, so he doesn’t have to see what happens on a daily basis.

He just gets to send out a tweet, soak up the international praise, and then sit back as his own citizens face the consequences of his feel-good, but factually incorrect messaging.

That is not fair to Canadian citizens.

It’s time for Trudeau and the federal government to stop virtue-signalling, and start strengthening security on our border.

The federal government doesn’t exist to seek retweets worldwide, it exists to serve the best interest of Canadians, and nothing more.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News