OPINION: Trudeau’s Bombardier Bailout Exposes Corruption Of The Elites

WINNIPEG, MB – The Trudeau government recently gave Bombardier $372.5 million in taxpayer’s money.

That’s on top of a whopping $1 billion Bombardier got from Quebec taxpayers.

After being so horribly run that they need massive corporate welfare, Bombardier’s executives turned around and gave themselves a 50% raise.

Top compensation went up to $32.5 million (per year) for Bombardier’s chairman and their top 5 executives.

At the same time as they pay themselves those gigantic bonuses, Bombardier is forcing 14,500 people out of work through massive staff reductions.

And to top it all off, Patrick Pichette – a member of Bombardier’s board of directors, is also a director at the Trudeau Foundation.

This is corrupt elitism at its worst.

Bombardier’s failed leaders lost $5.34 billion in 2015, and $981 million in 2016. They had to basically get on their knees and beg for the government to shovel a bunch of taxpayer money their way. And then, once they were rescued from total failure, they reward themselves with $10 million dollars.

Disgusting.

Of course, it’s no surprise coming from Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau is the ultimate elitist, born into a life of wealth and privilege that few Canadians have ever experienced.

So, Trudeau looks out for his fellow buddies at the top – just like those Bombardier executives.

Any half decent leader would at least have put conditions on the Bombardier bailout. Conditions such as the firing of all the top executives, or a massive pay cut for all of them. Another key condition would be to protect the 14,500 jobs being cut.

The Prime Minister should have been focused on getting a good deal for working Canadians, instead he decided to benefit the executives.

It’s a disgrace.

Canada deserves far better than a government that serves the corrupt elite at our expense.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News