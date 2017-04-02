OPINION: Trudeau’s Bombardier Bailout Exposes Corruption Of The Elites
WINNIPEG, MB – The Trudeau government recently gave Bombardier $372.5 million in taxpayer’s money.
That’s on top of a whopping $1 billion Bombardier got from Quebec taxpayers.
After being so horribly run that they need massive corporate welfare, Bombardier’s executives turned around and gave themselves a 50% raise.
Top compensation went up to $32.5 million (per year) for Bombardier’s chairman and their top 5 executives.
At the same time as they pay themselves those gigantic bonuses, Bombardier is forcing 14,500 people out of work through massive staff reductions.
And to top it all off, Patrick Pichette – a member of Bombardier’s board of directors, is also a director at the Trudeau Foundation.
This is corrupt elitism at its worst.
Bombardier’s failed leaders lost $5.34 billion in 2015, and $981 million in 2016. They had to basically get on their knees and beg for the government to shovel a bunch of taxpayer money their way. And then, once they were rescued from total failure, they reward themselves with $10 million dollars.
Disgusting.
Of course, it’s no surprise coming from Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau is the ultimate elitist, born into a life of wealth and privilege that few Canadians have ever experienced.
So, Trudeau looks out for his fellow buddies at the top – just like those Bombardier executives.
Any half decent leader would at least have put conditions on the Bombardier bailout. Conditions such as the firing of all the top executives, or a massive pay cut for all of them. Another key condition would be to protect the 14,500 jobs being cut.
The Prime Minister should have been focused on getting a good deal for working Canadians, instead he decided to benefit the executives.
It’s a disgrace.
Canada deserves far better than a government that serves the corrupt elite at our expense.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
12 Comments
How valuable are these executives if they keep loosing money.
Trudeau has no idea how the middle class lives.
Just think how low income families could benefit with $372.5 million gift.
And now the truth comes out .Well written
Let’s not forget bailing out Quebec…
…bailing out Ontario
and penalizing Alberta…the only economic engine this country has.
As Canada slides into recession, the eastern government monstrosity that feeds on taxpayers like carrion will insist that western Canada owes the civil servant an apology.
And as they put they bureaucratic foot on our western necks, will whisper sweet
Trudeau nothings in our ears beginning with, “psst…get used to it…out god Trudeau is here to stay”
And our seniors are doing without because $1100.00 does not go far enough to pay for everything. It’s a shame that his mom does not have to live on a thousand dollars a month and have to make do. For all those Canadians who voted for a change you got it. Groceries have gone up so that you have little choice as to quality and what you can afford. Thank God for Food Banks. Mr. Trudeau does not give two hoots for Canadians only himself and his rich friends. It’s kind of him to give Canadian tax payers money to his friends. While I work my butt off to try and support my family I don’t see anyone giving me my money back. And Mr. Trudeau wants to tax us more with carbon tax!!!!
I’ve lost all faith in Trudeau and his government with the way this bailout was handled and given. I really believed Trudeau was working to help the average Canadian taxpayer and now realize he’s there to help out the elites of our country. I feel let down by my government and enraged at Trudeau and Bombadier’s lack of intelligence at the way they disrespected taxpayers.
HI Trudeau and the Bombardier inventor are related , why wouldn’t they bail out their own ?
Why ae you constantly trashing our Prime minister? Are you jealous that you were not born into the rich elite? I see no reason why a rich man cannot make decisions for t he good of their country. Our prime minister does not get money from Bombardier.
Grow up.
The way I see it ,it has nothing to do with wealth or lack of it. A prime minister should have lots of work and life experience, like all those we elect. Work experience is the basis of good analysis and judgement t. Yes the youth can contribute, but the truth is wisdom comes with life experience (most of the time). Having money, if you did not grow your fortune or work at making the fortune, chances are all your experience is hearsay and oppinion. And to manage a country ,you need more than that. Look at Venezuela.
Ed wake up and smell the corruption.
The Canadian masses voted for this BS’n party, still haven’t really figured out why. Gee don’t ya remember the Trudeau years of the ’70’s and the infamous Trudeau Salute to Western Canadians. His (the older Trudeau’s) wealthy buddies were sitting back with their fat paycheques and gloating. Now, 40 years later, it’s about the same as it was then, although the younger Trudeau is a bit more charasmatic, he is still his father’s son and looks after the wealthy friends and Politicians and businessmen…. really people ????? you didn’t see this coming??????
As Bill Engvall (comedian) says ….. “Here’s your sign.”
Trudeau is for himself and his rich friends in the East.. Idonothaveaclue Prime Minister.. Promise to the working class all smoke and mirrors. .How about the $127,000.00 the tax payers for his vacation on a private island. Dollars to donuts he gets a big something from Bombardier under the table I am not jealous of him being an elite. Rich or poor act like your spending the tax payers money responsibly, like it comes out of your own bank account.
PS. See the smirk on his face in the paper the other day when Pallister was speaking shows his true colors..
This is what you get when you elect a uneducated spoiled brat for Prime Minister..