OPINION: Trudeau Too Cowardly To Visit Emerson
He doesn’t want to face the results of his reckless tweet
WINNIPEG, MB – Justin Trudeau has so far been silent on reports stating half of recent illegal border crossers have criminal records.
He doesn’t want to face the fact that his reckless refugee tweet is putting Manitobans at risk.
In fact, a female border guard was recently assaulted by a “refugee” in Emerson at the CBSA offices.
This is a direct result of Trudeau foolishly laying out the welcome mat for refugees when he tweeted “everyone is welcome,” despite that not being remotely close to how our border or our laws are supposed to work.
Now, thanks to Trudeau, Canada is seen as a haven for everyone, including criminals.
Surrounded by security, Trudeau still too afraid to see results of his actions
For Justin Trudeau, his tweets have no negative consequences. He gets international attention and praise. At the same time, Canadian citizens in Emerson are paying the price. Resources promised by the Trudeau government have not made it there, and as a result, residents have been forced to form a town-wide neighbourhood watch program to fill the gap.
So, Trudeau benefits, while Canadians struggle.
This is globalism & elitism personified.
Trudeau uses Emerson to get praise from the politically correct globalists, while being insulated from the consequences of his policies. Trudeau has security around him at all times, and he lives in a gated home.
Trudeau and the other elites live in incredibly safe and well-policed communities. They don’t live in an area where illegal border crossings are ever a day-to-day reality.
That’s why Trudeau is too cowardly to visit Emerson. For once, he would have to confront the real-world consequences of his actions.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – YouTube/RKheler3
Please Vote this self serving Liberal out. “He’s just not ready” still applies. The lies were / are endless, and have we paid a price for His fame….
Worst Prime Minister in History (in my opinion)
Totally support your statement Spencer – So fitting of the individual. My opinion – Trudeau is a LIMP RAG.
Very well said, and right on the mark!
I think that Trudeau has gone way too far in regards to allowing all the illegal immigrants to come into Canada, he may be getting praise the international countries and has completely forgotten the Canadian people who are getting completely over crowded in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Vancouver. I am disgusted with how he is running things he not for the Canadian people if he were he would be doing something about over crowded cities and put a stop to all the illegal immigrants,and he would do something about the all the problems that the Canadian people have.
You mean Trudeau spoke without thinking…….?? Uhhh, ummm, uhhhhh, I dont believe it…..!
Well put Spencer, I can’t believe you still have a job for actually telling the truth!
I think the only way to get Trudeau to come to the Manitoba-North Dakota at Emersom is to get an illegal and force him to get a selfie with Trudeau, He also cut English classes in Brandon for immigrants and now they can’t even learn English so they can try for a decent job. He is most useless person in our country. Can’t help the people in this way but can give millions to Bombardier who then lay off 15000 people !!! What a useless PM !!!
It is all smoke and mirrors. He does not care, far removed from reality.
Announcement was good for a photo op. Province, Emerson and different organizations running out of money and patience. Bus the people to Trudeau’s residence. Spoiled brat and a waste of skin.
He is too busy giving our taxpayer money to Bombardier typical Liberal crap.
You can’t expect a boy to do a mans job!!!! Simply cut out the welfare support systems to them and the problem will cure itself
The usual response from the liberal government would be ah ah we’re looking into it.
Spencer.. always enjoy your comments.. however today I think you are giving Trudeau too much credit. I don’t think he is a coward.. I think the truth of the matter is that this is Manitoba, not Ontario or Quebec.. so it just doesn’t matter. He is not Prime Minister of Canada.. just his own narrow view that Canada consists of Ontario and Quebec.. and sometimes Alberta.
As a Canadian tax payer and like every other Canadian I am tired of working so others who have not contributed a penny to our country to live better than me and other Canadians. Mr. Trudeau has no right to spend our money the tax payers money, that now helps support the refugees that cross into Manitoba for the free ride they will receive for years. Even welfare recipients don’t get the benefits these criminals do.Enough is enough elections are coming again this time Canadians won’t be so stupid His teeth and hair won’t work as his campaign ad next time, we now seen how he works.
This is not acceptable!
This country is at risk and Justin Trudeau
Has no consept, should we just wait until
One of these asalium seeker kills someone because we do not know who these people are…. Get more security there Now!
If I was in government I would of secured the boarders, in Quebec…Manitoba and BC. Two months ago!
This is not right and I am not sure what he is thinking other than Nothing other than, taking selfees, taking vacations, and giving tax payers money away! When people in this country are waiting 5 days in the hallway of a hospital! WITH INTERNAL BLEEDING… what’s going on!
I live in Ontario. I have watched with interest the illegal refugees coming into Emerson Manitoba. At the beginning I read that locals were welcoming these people with food banks and places to stay. But now it seems as though the numbers have become overwhelming. I would like to know who is actually arriving….families??? children????
They look well dressed and not desperate. What do the people of Emerson really think??? Are they sorry this all started or are they happy to include these refugees??? They are the ones dealing with the influx.
With simpleton Trudeau in charge we grant “asylum” to people from the USA! Are you kidding?! Of course these refugees are going to display this sort of disrespect and violent behaviour. After all they see how stupid we are when our RCMP help them to break the law by assisting them across the illegal border crossing. They know they’ll be given the best of everything, even free legal counsel, from us foolish Canadians, regardless how badly they act.
Hi
I live in B.C. where its been ages since we last heard about the Emerson border crossings. Nothing on the news and google just brought up old stuff from a month ago. I had to really dig to find this article and the responses.
So, does this mean that CTV, CBC and other news outlets have been muzzled or is this just a non-issue, unworthy of follow up?
It is a shame that we are stuck with Mr Turdo for the duration. Like his father he will leave a legacy of broken promises, endless silliness and foppery, expensive vacations paid by the taxpayer where he throws our money at a philanthropist billionaire (and here i thought philanthropists gave away their OWN money), enriching Bombardier execs, endless pointless “studies” of issues that he will never resolve, nonstop photops (Mr. harper was rarely seen, maybe because he was actually working at being P.M.?), and on and on.
I feel so sorry for the folks of Emerson who are beset with unwanted influx of migrants. With this lousy federal government, i wish you well in shaking loose more taxpayer money to fund this invasion.
Please, at election time, remember all the travesties listed above and in other writers responses.
Where are our national news outlets????