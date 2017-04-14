OPINION: Trudeau Too Cowardly To Visit Emerson

He doesn’t want to face the results of his reckless tweet

WINNIPEG, MB – Justin Trudeau has so far been silent on reports stating half of recent illegal border crossers have criminal records.

He doesn’t want to face the fact that his reckless refugee tweet is putting Manitobans at risk.

In fact, a female border guard was recently assaulted by a “refugee” in Emerson at the CBSA offices.

This is a direct result of Trudeau foolishly laying out the welcome mat for refugees when he tweeted “everyone is welcome,” despite that not being remotely close to how our border or our laws are supposed to work.

Now, thanks to Trudeau, Canada is seen as a haven for everyone, including criminals.

Surrounded by security, Trudeau still too afraid to see results of his actions

For Justin Trudeau, his tweets have no negative consequences. He gets international attention and praise. At the same time, Canadian citizens in Emerson are paying the price. Resources promised by the Trudeau government have not made it there, and as a result, residents have been forced to form a town-wide neighbourhood watch program to fill the gap.

So, Trudeau benefits, while Canadians struggle.

This is globalism & elitism personified.

Trudeau uses Emerson to get praise from the politically correct globalists, while being insulated from the consequences of his policies. Trudeau has security around him at all times, and he lives in a gated home.

Trudeau and the other elites live in incredibly safe and well-policed communities. They don’t live in an area where illegal border crossings are ever a day-to-day reality.

That’s why Trudeau is too cowardly to visit Emerson. For once, he would have to confront the real-world consequences of his actions.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube/RKheler3