Opinion: Trudeau Betrays Manitoba With Extortion-Style Threats

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s easy for politicians to seem like nice people when they are surrounded by cheering supporters and are reading a prepared speech from a teleprompter.

Repeat “Sunny Ways” enough and it might even seem true.

But the true character of a leader is revealed when things don’t go as planned and they are forced to deal with disagreement.

In his dispute with Manitoba over the healthcare deal, Justin Trudeau’s true character and leadership style has been exposed.

Instead of Sunny Ways and Real Change from Trudeau, Manitoba is getting Threats & Extortion

Two years ago, the federal government promised to provide Manitoba with $60 million for the “Factory of the Future,” a high-tech project which is receiving funding in various provinces.

That funding was approved by the previous Conservative government, and the Liberals have said it will continue.

Now however, Manitoba appears to be the target of extortion-style threats from the Trudeau government.

Because of the ongoing dispute between Ottawa and Manitoba over a healthcare deal, Trudeau appears to be linking the $60 million in funding for the Factory of the Future to Manitoba giving in to Trudeau’s demands.

The threat: If Manitoba keeps disagreeing with Trudeau’s healthcare plan, Trudeau will cut the $60 million in already promised funding.

Imagine if Stephen Harper had done this? The uproar from the other parties would be immense, and the Ottawa media would be all over it.

So far, mostly crickets…

Trudeau is showing that beneath the fake “Sunny Ways” façade, he is someone who doesn’t listen to others, and couldn’t care less about Manitobans.

$375 million for Bombardier in Quebec, $60 million in cuts for Manitoba?

It’s interesting to note that Trudeau could find $372.5 million in taxpayer money to give to Bombardier in Quebec when they ran into financial trouble, yet all he has for Manitoba is a threat to take away $60 million from us.

It’s that kind of double standard that shows Trudeau has no interest in bringing Canadians together, and is instead willing to divide our country for his own selfish political gain.

Corruption?

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Patrick Pichette – part of Bombardier’s Board of Directors – also “works” as Director of the Trudeau Foundation.

Nothing to see there…

Perhaps Trudeau is waiting for more Manitobans to donate to his foundation before he’ll lift a finger to help us?

Or perhaps we need to be a foreign billionaire like his Cash-For-Access buddies before he’ll listen to our voices?

Trudeau is betraying Manitobans

Trudeau did well in Manitoba in the 2015 Election, and Manitobans expected that he would govern for the whole country, not just part of it.

Trudeau’s recent extortion-style threats are a betrayal of Manitobans. They are a betrayal of the trust many Manitobans placed in him. And they are a betrayal of his duty to serve all Canadians, not just the interests of the well-connected elite.

Trudeau’s actions are a disgraceful display of failed leadership, and prove that he is willing to act like an arrogant and entitled dictator.

Manitobans, and all Canadians, deserve far better.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News