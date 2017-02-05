Opinion: We Must Privatize Gambling In Manitoba

Government has no business being involved in the gambling industry

Winnipeg, MB – In our province, the government gets itself way too involved in our daily lives.

It has its tentacles in businesses across the land, it imposes massive taxes, it monopolizes the liquor industry, and it regulates away our potential prosperity.

All of this government overreach distracts from the core functions it should be focused on, healthcare, infrastructure, security, and education among them.

One of the worst examples of government overreach in Manitoba is the gambling sector.

It makes zero sense for the government to control gambling. It’s hypocritical, and in fact dangerous for the government to use gambling as a source of revenue.

It’s hypocritical because the government simultaneously encourages people to be careful about gambling while expanding gambling centres to profit from it.

And it’s dangerous, because it creates an incentive for the government to extract more revenue from Manitobans who gamble, instead of growing the economy to increase revenues in a legitimate way.

Manitoba Government treats us like children

Aside from the hypocrisy and danger, it is offensive to all of us as Manitobans that our government treats us like children and seeks to regulate our personal choices.

If someone wants to open up a casino they should be able to do so, they shouldn’t be stifled by the bureaucrats and politicians.

Gambling is a willing transaction – nobody puts a gun to someone’s head and makes them gamble. That’s why, just like with Uber and the liquor industry, the government should not be blocking adults from starting up businesses in the gambling industry.

The current approach of government trying to have a hand in everything is clearly failing. Manitoba regularly leads in crime and poverty, while falling further behind in education and healthcare. For all our taxes, we’ve gotten nothing in return.

For too long, the Manitoba government has looked down on the people of this province. They have acted like they are our parents, instead of recognizing that the government is supposed to work for the people, not the other way around.

We are the employers, and the government and bureaucrats are our employees.

That’s why it’s time to get the government out of areas it has no business being, and that’s why it’s time to privatize gambling in Manitoba.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News