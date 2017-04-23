OPINION: Manitoba Needs Budget Cuts Now, Or We Will Suffer Big Time Later

WINNIPEG, MB – As groups begin protesting some of the spending reductions in the latest Manitoba Budget, a fiscal reality is being missed:

Either Manitoba cuts a bit of spending now, or we will be forced to cut a ton of spending later.

With our provincial debt continuing to skyrocket, the amount of money that goes to debt repayment continues to rise. As consumers know, every dollar spent paying off debt is a dollar we can’t use to spend on necessary items.

It works the same way for government.

The higher our debt goes, the less we will have for healthcare, infrastructure, and education. And as we know, the debt of today becomes the taxes of tomorrow.

Manitoba does not have a taxation problem, we have a spending problem

Some may argue that Manitoba needs to increase taxes, rather than cut spending, but there are two reasons that idea is dead wrong.

First, Manitoba already spends way too much, and our government is far too big. According to RBC Economics, government spending as a percentage of GDP in Manitoba reached 24.1% in 2016. By contrast, BC was at 19.5%, Alberta was at 15%, Saskatchewan was at 19.1%, Ontario was at 17.3%, and Quebec was at 19.3%.

Only the Atlantic provinces have bigger governments (proportionally), than Manitoba.

Second, increasing taxes would slow down our economy, which would make it tougher to reduce the debt. Projections for getting to a balanced budget depend on strong economic growth. Taking even more money out of the pockets of consumers would slow that growth, leaving us with more debt to pay off.

Tough choices now, or impossible choices later

Manitoba needs budget cuts now. If we kick the can down the road, we will go from facing tough choices to facing impossible choices.

Government spending has gotten out of control, and the new government deserves some credit for at least beginning the process of changing that, even if it’s far too slowly. Either we deal with fiscal reality on our own terms, or we will have a crisis forced upon us.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News