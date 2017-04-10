OPINION: Manitoba Faces Consequences Of NDP Overspending In Budget 2017
WINNIPEG, MB – The upcoming Manitoba budget is expected to be tough, and the word “austerity” is already getting thrown around.
There will be cuts, there will be spending freezes, and there will likely be some privatizations – or at least moves in that direction.
And of course, the NDP will attack the PCs relentlessly once the budget is released.
That’s just part of the game – opposition parties are supposed to “oppose” after all.
But there will be lots of hypocrisy in the NDP’s upcoming attacks. After all, we are paying the price of their decisions.
While Gary Doer was in power the NDP was a moderate, and relatively responsible manager of taxpayer dollars. But under Greg Selinger, the spending reached absurd levels. Even a massive PST hike wasn’t enough to lower the deficit, and any chance of getting to balance was thrown out the window as Selinger went on a pre-election spending spree.
Because of this drunken-pirate spending, Manitoba’s budget deficit, debt, and interest payments have all increased massively.
This means we are paying more every year just to cover our debts, and that’s money that can’t be spent on healthcare, education, infrastructure, or other programs.
Manitoba’s fiscal difficulties are the legacy of the NDP, a legacy that must be faced by all Manitobans.
That legacy will start to exact consequences when the 2017 budget is released.
It’s important to realize that the upcoming budget – and the unpopular decisions that are likely within it – did not happen in a vacuum. The past has an impact on the present, and the past decisions of the NDP government cannot be dismissed or wished away.
That’s why the inevitable rhetoric from the NDP will ring hollow as they criticize the PC government budget.
It’s a simple mathematical issue: Without NDP overspending, we wouldn’t need PC austerity.
Decisions have consequences, and Manitobans are now facing the consequences of the NDP’s time in power.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Greg Selinger will make sure The NDP never go any ware, he is the Biggest cause of destruction in that weak torn apart party. Mr. Wab is an angry short tempered man with loads of ugly baggage, if he wins the leadership they will never re-brand and morph into something people can relate to. Mr. Wab is just more of the same, after all he was Greg Selinger’s chosen puppet.
I will never vote for them however I do believe in a positive opposition to keep the current Government in place with checks and balances. They can’t even sort there own messes out never mind stand tall as opposition considering the Colossal Damage The NDP did themselves.
The Liberals??? all this opportunity and still asleep at the wheel…
Spenser, you are very right in your comments. It’s unfortunate that there are no consequences for Greg Selinger and his heavy spenders. The NDP have almost crippled our province and there is nothing we can do about it. Yes, they were voted out of office, but that isn’t going to repair the damage they did. Wake up Manitoban’s and never again Vote NDP.
Spencer we know your a Conservative aficionado and I think you are trading in alternative facts. NDP did not overspend in relation to the size of Manitoba’s growing economy. They were hit with huge expenditures because of flood disasters. They are still owed a 1/2 billion dollars by the Feds. And they made a mistake of reducing taxes to the tune of a billion dollars a year.
And now the Pallister Conservative response will be to grind the Manitoba economy to a halt by pulling millions out of the local economy. Even your business friends don’t think that austerity is a good idea.
If you love austerity so much why don’t you move to Greece since it is working SO WELL there.
Why don’t you just admit that Pallister BROKE HIS PROMISE to the healthcare industry?
Oh yeah right, because Conservatives NEVER break their promises right?
I know all you Cons want is privatized healthcare and we all know how well that’s working in America right?
I see what you are doing and it’s disgusting.
Move to America or Greece where you belong and leave us honest hard working Canadians alone.
NDP also left Manitoba Hydro in near ruins as a result of there gross mismanagement
The comment made is right on the money.The NDP will look like heroes now.
Somebody has to be able to bring down the dept.Vote NDP the next election and be
prepared to pay a lot more in taxes.