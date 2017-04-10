OPINION: Manitoba Faces Consequences Of NDP Overspending In Budget 2017

WINNIPEG, MB – The upcoming Manitoba budget is expected to be tough, and the word “austerity” is already getting thrown around.

There will be cuts, there will be spending freezes, and there will likely be some privatizations – or at least moves in that direction.

And of course, the NDP will attack the PCs relentlessly once the budget is released.

That’s just part of the game – opposition parties are supposed to “oppose” after all.

But there will be lots of hypocrisy in the NDP’s upcoming attacks. After all, we are paying the price of their decisions.

While Gary Doer was in power the NDP was a moderate, and relatively responsible manager of taxpayer dollars. But under Greg Selinger, the spending reached absurd levels. Even a massive PST hike wasn’t enough to lower the deficit, and any chance of getting to balance was thrown out the window as Selinger went on a pre-election spending spree.

Because of this drunken-pirate spending, Manitoba’s budget deficit, debt, and interest payments have all increased massively.

This means we are paying more every year just to cover our debts, and that’s money that can’t be spent on healthcare, education, infrastructure, or other programs.

Manitoba’s fiscal difficulties are the legacy of the NDP, a legacy that must be faced by all Manitobans.

That legacy will start to exact consequences when the 2017 budget is released.

It’s important to realize that the upcoming budget – and the unpopular decisions that are likely within it – did not happen in a vacuum. The past has an impact on the present, and the past decisions of the NDP government cannot be dismissed or wished away.

That’s why the inevitable rhetoric from the NDP will ring hollow as they criticize the PC government budget.

It’s a simple mathematical issue: Without NDP overspending, we wouldn’t need PC austerity.

Decisions have consequences, and Manitobans are now facing the consequences of the NDP’s time in power.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News