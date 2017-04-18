OPINION: Manitoba Carbon Tax Nothing But A Cash Grab

“Revenue Neutral” taxes are a myth

WINNIPEG, MB. — As the Manitoba Government prepares to bring in a carbon tax, we can expect to see the words “revenue neutral” in every mention of the new tax.

We will be told that nobody will feel anything, and any new taxes will be somehow offset with tax breaks.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, “Revenue Neutral” is a myth.

British Columbia’s carbon tax is held up by Justin Trudeau as a great model for the country. He’s used the supposed “revenue neutrality” of the BC carbon tax to justify forcing one on all the provinces.

There’s only one slight problem with that:

BC’s carbon tax isn’t revenue neutral.

As Charles Lammam and Taylor Jackson of the Fraser Institute wrote in the Financial Post, a study of the BC carbon tax shows it has taken much more from taxpayers than the government has given back.

They have found that between 2013 and 2019, BC taxpayers will lose a net amount of $865 million. That’s after accounting for the “offsetting” tax breaks.

So, rather than a “revenue neutral” tax as promised, the BC carbon tax ends up being a nearly $1 billion cash-grab.

What a surprise…

This is what happens with new taxes. Politicians bring them in under some popular justification – this time it’s the environment – and just use it to get more money from taxpayers to gorge the government on.

That’s why the PC government must give Manitobans a referendum – like they promised for big tax increases – on whether we want a carbon tax.

Just like the PST, a carbon tax will end up taking tons of money out of taxpayer’s pockets. It won’t be revenue neutral.

The decision on whether to support this cash-grab must be left to Manitobans.

—Spencer Fernando, MyToba News



Photo – File