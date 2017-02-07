Opinion: Keep Vince Li Locked Up To Protect Winnipeg

Vince Li beheaded a man and ate some of his organs. He must not be set free among the public.

Winnipeg, MB – Vince Li, now going by the name Will Baker, could soon be as free as anyone else in Winnipeg.

This could happen because Vince Li’s case is being considered by the Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board. One of the options for the Board is to give Li an “absolute discharge.”

Here’s what that would mean:

Li would have no conditions on his freedom; he would not need to attend annual reviews. He would be just like anyone else, free to roam the streets without any supervision.

Think about that for a second.

Vince Li committed a horrible crime. In 2008 on a Greyhound Bus, Vince Li murdered Tim McLean in the most horrific way possible. He stabbed him to death with a knife, cut his head off, and carved out his organs.

Then he ate some of McLean’s organs.

A random killing, beheading, and cannibalism.

Who are the ignorant fools that think he should go free? Maybe they should invite Li to live in their home?

Li committed the crime because he wasn’t taking his schizophrenia medication. But that means Li chose to turn himself into a weapon. He knew he needed medication, and he made the choice not to take it.

That means he alone is responsible for his actions.

Also, it’s incredibly unfair to people with schizophrenia for that to be considered Li’s excuse for not being responsible for his crime. There are many people who suffer from schizophrenia, and they don’t go around beheading people and eating them.

And as for the “not criminally responsible,” term, that makes no sense at all.

It’s total BS.

Vince Li, and only Vince Li committed the horrible murder of Tim McLean – and that means Vince Li is responsible for what happened.

No clever legal trick can change what happened: Vince Li brutally murdered Tim McLean.

Giving Vince Li an absolute discharge would be an act of total disrespect and injustice to the family of Tim McLean

Forgotten in all the discussion of Vince Li and whether he should go free, is the opinion of Tim McLean’s family.

Carole De Delley is Tim McLean’s mother, and she has been outspoken in her belief that Vince Li should not get more freedom.

She is who we should listen to. Not Vince Li’s lawyer or anyone else.

Unfortunately, in another example of our so-called “justice” system failing the people it is supposed to serve, Vince Li keeps getting more and more freedom every time his case comes up.

Instead of listening to Carole De Delley, the “justice” system has listened to the lawyers.

Terrible.

Carole De Delley deserves justice for her son. And the people of Manitoba deserve safety on our streets.

Vince Li has proven that he is a massive danger to the public if he stops taking his medication.

If he is given an absolute discharge it means nobody will be watching to make sure he stays on his meds.

The truth here is very simple: If he stopped taking his meds once, he could stop taking them again. And that puts everyone in potential danger.

I want to close with this: At a certain level, I feel a sense of sadness for Vince Li. He did not ask to have a life where he needed to stay on medication to avoid being a danger to others. But each of us must make our own decisions and take responsibility for them. The fact is Vince Li made a choice to stop taking his meds, and that made him into a dangerous person. That dangerous person took the life of Tim McLean in a horrendous way.

And whatever sadness we may feel for Vince Li, we need to feel way more for Carole De Delley and Tim McLean’s family.

Tim McLean doesn’t have any freedom anymore. He doesn’t get to walk around or pursue his dreams. We must keep that in mind.

Tim McLean’s family deserves justice, and we deserve safety.

That means Vince Li needs to be locked up, where he can’t do any harm to himself or anyone else.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News