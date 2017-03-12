Opinion: Give Tasers To Winnipeg Bus Drivers

WINNIPEG, MB – Following the murder of a Winnipeg bus driver, there has been a disturbing increase in assaults against Winnipeg Transit operators.

While it’s impossible to know why that is happening, it may be some sort of sick “normalizing” effect, where people feel emboldened to attack bus drivers because of a highly-publicized crime.

Right now, Winnipeg bus drivers are totally defenceless against criminal attackers. That is unacceptable.

The city needs to do more to keep Winnipeg bus drivers safe.

While putting up protective barriers is one idea, other ideas should be considered as well to create a stronger deterrent to crime and more protection for both bus drivers and passengers.

That’s why Winnipeg bus drivers should be given Tasers.

It’s a common-sense idea. Give bus drivers the same Taser training that security guards receive, and then outfit each of them with a Taser. This would enable them to deal with dangerous passengers, and would send a clear message that Winnipeg won’t leave our bus drivers as defenceless potential victims.

Giving Tasers to Winnipeg bus drivers would also make rides safer for passengers. Most of the time when a passenger becomes dangerous, all the bus driver can do is tell the passenger to leave. If they don’t leave, everyone just has to wait for the police, while the dangerous passenger threatens others.

Having Taser trained and Taser equipped bus drivers would enable those problems to be dealt with much more swiftly.

Keep Winnipeg bus drivers & passengers safe

The disturbing rise in violence against Winnipeg bus drivers must be stopped. Drivers, and passengers must be safe when riding Winnipeg Transit. Giving bus drivers a non-lethal way to protect themselves and protect passengers is a great way to improve the safety of Winnipeg Transit, and that’s why it’s time to give Tasers to Winnipeg bus drivers.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News