Opinion: Give Tasers To Winnipeg Bus Drivers
WINNIPEG, MB – Following the murder of a Winnipeg bus driver, there has been a disturbing increase in assaults against Winnipeg Transit operators.
While it’s impossible to know why that is happening, it may be some sort of sick “normalizing” effect, where people feel emboldened to attack bus drivers because of a highly-publicized crime.
Right now, Winnipeg bus drivers are totally defenceless against criminal attackers. That is unacceptable.
The city needs to do more to keep Winnipeg bus drivers safe.
While putting up protective barriers is one idea, other ideas should be considered as well to create a stronger deterrent to crime and more protection for both bus drivers and passengers.
That’s why Winnipeg bus drivers should be given Tasers.
It’s a common-sense idea. Give bus drivers the same Taser training that security guards receive, and then outfit each of them with a Taser. This would enable them to deal with dangerous passengers, and would send a clear message that Winnipeg won’t leave our bus drivers as defenceless potential victims.
Giving Tasers to Winnipeg bus drivers would also make rides safer for passengers. Most of the time when a passenger becomes dangerous, all the bus driver can do is tell the passenger to leave. If they don’t leave, everyone just has to wait for the police, while the dangerous passenger threatens others.
Having Taser trained and Taser equipped bus drivers would enable those problems to be dealt with much more swiftly.
Keep Winnipeg bus drivers & passengers safe
The disturbing rise in violence against Winnipeg bus drivers must be stopped. Drivers, and passengers must be safe when riding Winnipeg Transit. Giving bus drivers a non-lethal way to protect themselves and protect passengers is a great way to improve the safety of Winnipeg Transit, and that’s why it’s time to give Tasers to Winnipeg bus drivers.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
8 Comments
I agree with you on the fact that bus drivers have the right to defend themselves, but i’d feel uneasy about the fact that they’re armed with tasers.
It is too easy to abuse the use of tasers.
What if the bus drivers get overpowered and the tasers fall in the wrong hands?
What if the bus drivers decide to use them on the passengers over a disagreement?
There’s no guarantees that the tasers won’t be abused. Or even used in self-defense.
If someone has a heart condition, the use of tasers on them can be fatal.
I TOTALLY agree with you! IF a person with epilepsy or a heart condition had a taser gun accidentally used on them then that person could potentially die or have serious permanent health problems for the rest of their life! This is nothing to fool around with & a hasty decision is irresponsible.
Totally agree they should be equipped with tazers and a lead pipe for good measure
Sorry but you OBVIOUSLY have not soundly thought this out carefully. In all SERIOUSNESS, what IF it was YOU that a taser gun was used on accidentally?! What IF a family member of YOURS was accidentally tasered & had to be hospitalized, & god forbid died?! Please THINK about this more carefully. I totally AGREE that bus drivers need more assistance protecting themselves but it has to be done without taser guns people! Let’s be intelligent about this.
Finally, a great idea! Training and tasers, yes …… but do it NOW!!! We don’t need a an expensive review or study for goodness sakes, just use some common sense City Hall!!
Sorry, but NO…that is not intelligent, nor is it common sense! Calmness & intelligence is the answer. THINK about if it was YOU or a family member of yours.
With respect Spencer, are you insane?! WHERE in the world do you get some of your ideas?! You need to REALLY do some more thoughtful research on many of the topics you write about sir! If a TASER GUN is used on someone who, for example, has a history of having seizures (mild or serious) then that SERIOUSLY ENDANGERS their life! What IF the driver accidentally uses it on a person whose health would be threatened by having a taser used on them? What if it is accidentally used on the wrong person? Giving tasers guns to bus drivers is NOT common sense! What IF some person was able to steal the taser gun & then use it randomly on someone?! I have epilepsy and have had seizures. Fortunately my condition is not serious. HOWEVER, if a taser gun was used on me it would have, at the least, a serious affect on my life! I totally agree with you Spencer that the violence against WPG Transit drivers must stop! But you really need to think & research more intelligently BEFORE you write articles sir. What are YOUR qualifications? Do you have a medical background? I’m sorry Spencer but I can’t believe your article’s thoughtlessness. Respectfully, Jeff Hammond. Winnipeg, MB
Oh My……..this crap sure isn’t good for increased ridership. The transit system is being taken over by thugs. I’ll just take a chance and use my car….to hell with the carbon footprint, at least I’ll arrive alive.