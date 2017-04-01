Opinion: Give Manitobans A Vote On The Carbon Tax

WINNIPEG, MB – The PC Party did a great job advocating for taxpayers while in opposition. Their insistence on a PST referendum and continuous criticism of the government for denying Manitobans a vote is a big part of why the NDP lost so substantially.

Many people liked the idea that a political party would be willing to defend the rights of taxpayers and give Manitobans a direct say on an issue that impacts all of us financially.

People liked the words, and now that the PCs are in office, they have a great chance to turn those words into actions.

Manitoba Climate Plan

The government is currently accepting input on a so-called “made in Manitoba climate plan.”

That’s a nice way to say “carbon tax,” which Manitoba will be imposing – at the behest of the federal government.

While it’s nice that the government is accepting input online, it falls far short of truly consulting Manitobans about the underlying issue: Do we want an expensive new carbon tax or not?

While early estimates are that the carbon tax could bring in around $100 million in revenue, we know from experience that once a new tax is in place, governments often find the temptation to hike nearly irresistible.

A carbon tax would represent a new cost on everything and we would feel it in all aspects of our lives – just like the PST.

If the PST increase deserved a referendum, surely a new carbon tax does as well.

Referendum would be a clear message to Trudeau

If the issue of a carbon tax was put to Manitobans in a vote, and we rejected it, it would send a clear message to Justin Trudeau that Manitobans are tired of being overtaxed. We already see a ton of our money flow to an inefficient and dishonest federal government, and many of us aren’t keen on seeing more go to the provincial government either.

And if Trudeau ignored the results and tried to impose a carbon tax anyway, his autocratic ways would be even further exposed, and he would pay the price in 2019.

Besides, Pallister loves using the court system, so he could just sue the federal government if they overrode the will of Manitobans.

PCs have a chance to live up to their rhetoric

It’s easy to call for referendums when you don’t have the power to implement them, but the PCs now have that power. They would go a long way towards securing re-election if they showed a true commitment to listening to the will of the people, and they would establish a strong and clear contrast with the NDP in a way that words alone never could.

Give Manitobans a vote on the Carbon Tax.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News