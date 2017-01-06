Opinion: The Carbon Tax Could Make Manitobans Poorer

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Being able to adapt to a rapidly-changing world is essential for anyone in a leadership role.

That is particularly true for anyone leading a nation. Competition for business, investment and jobs is tougher than ever before, and even the slightest disadvantage can be devastating.

That’s why the carbon tax being pushed by Canada’s federal government is such a big problem.

The most immediate area of concern for Canada is the upcoming change to American economy policy.

Over many years, Canada has been lowering our business tax rate – which is now lower than the rate in the United States.

This has given Canada an advantage when it comes to attracting investment.

But now, the incoming Trump administration is planning to slash their business tax rate to 15 or 20 per cent. They are also planning to eliminate numerous regulations that hold back business growth.

The impact of those policies will be to make it more affordable to do business in the United States. That increases the pressure on Canadian companies, and companies that are looking to invest in Canada.

While the US is an economic partner, they are also an economic competitor. Canada must recognize this.

Instead of working to help Canadian businesses compete in this new situation, the government is imposing a carbon tax, which could have severe negative consequences.

The carbon tax will make everything more expensive. Doing business will be more expensive. Gas prices will go up. Food prices will go up because carbon taxes increase transport costs.

When everything costs more, the money in your wallet won’t go as far. You’ll buy less stuff, which means there is less demand for goods in the economy.

That will lead to cost pressures on businesses, as the carbon tax will force them to spend more, while making less. That’s a bad combo.

As a result, there will be a big gap between the cost of doing business in Canada and the cost in the United States, which will cause jobs and investment to flow across the border – and not in our direction.

Manitoba won’t escape the consequences, as every Manitoba business and every Manitoba consumer will be hit by the tax, and will be poorer as a result of declining economic activity.

Only government will benefit from the carbon tax

Instead of recognizing the shift in American economic policy, and the potential consequences for Canada, the government is doubling-down on the carbon tax.

Of course, that’s because only the government will benefit from it. Money will be taken from individuals, families, and businesses, and put under the control of the government (politicians).

They will benefit, the rest of us won’t.

Here’s the reality politicians don’t want to talk about: The carbon tax is designed to purposely reduce economic activity by taking money out of the pockets of the people. It’s based on the idea that only the government can be trusted with your money, and that our economic choices and opportunities should be restricted and controlled.

They won’t say that to you, but that’s what the carbon tax is really about.

That’s why we need to speak out against it.

If you think doubling-down on the carbon tax is a mistake, click here to find out how to contact your Member of Parliament, and let them know what you think. After all, they’re supposed to work for you.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News