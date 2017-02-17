Opinion: Can’t Vilify Media For Telling Whole Story

WINNIPEG, MB. — No one is saying Winnipeg Transit bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser deserved to die.

That wasn’t the point of media outlets, including MyToba.ca, digging up court records about the slain man.

Winnipeg’s news organizations were doing their job to tell the complete story when word broke of historical child molestation charges Fraser was facing.

Sometimes, good journalism is going to make you uncomfortable.

Backlash

We knew there was going to be backlash because the bus driver’s murder while on duty early Tuesday morning was still so fresh.

Most of the comments found across social media were extremely vile, jumping to the defense of a man accused of horrible acts.

There is potentially a child robbed of her innocence. A woman who will feel the hurt for her entire life and never get her closure.

Those acts are explained in graphic detail by his accuser who says the inappropriate sexual contact started when she was four-years-old in 1982, and lasted until she was 12.

Skipped court

A judge determined there was sufficient evidence for Fraser to stand trial in November, but the bus driver skipped court for jury selection in the case back in October.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he ended up turning himself in, which caused the case to be pushed back to January 2018.

The 58-year-old posted bail and returned to work as a Winnipeg Transit operator.

If convicted, Fraser would’ve been required to stay away from anyone under the age of 16.

In light of his death, the Crown is moving to stay the charges against him.

Disclosure

Now serious questions remain about whether Fraser disclosed the charges to his supervisors or union, and whether public servants should be required to disclose that information.

We’ll also finally be having conversations on bus driver safety and hopefully new measures will be taken to protect these workers.

Being murdered doesn’t make you a saint. If you want to read about only the good things this man did, there may be a feature story on his life that runs alongside coverage like this, but that’s really what obituaries are for.

The accusations of child sex abuse involving a government employee would’ve been top headlines in just under a year from now.

Sad all around

This is a sad story all around.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is accused of second degree murder and violating court orders in the death of Fraser.

He is charged and will eventually stand trial, but is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The bus driver was also charged and presumed innocent until proven guilty, but a judge decided there was enough, even “substantial” evidence to try him.

Now he’ll never have his chance in court to answer the allegations.

None of the cases are related, but the details are important facts that every reader has a right to know.

Fair and free press

We have a young man known well to police who may have been on his way to a life of crime.

We have a civil servant, tragically murdered, accused of horrible acts.

We have a woman who will carry the pain of her childhood for the rest of her life.

Fraser shouldn’t have been killed for doing his job. The media shouldn’t be vilified for doing ours.

Sometimes information pulls us down painful paths in the pursuit to tell the story even when you personally don’t like it.

Having a fair and free press depends on it.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook