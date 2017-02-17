Opinion: Can’t Vilify Media For Telling Whole Story
WINNIPEG, MB. — No one is saying Winnipeg Transit bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser deserved to die.
That wasn’t the point of media outlets, including MyToba.ca, digging up court records about the slain man.
Winnipeg’s news organizations were doing their job to tell the complete story when word broke of historical child molestation charges Fraser was facing.
Sometimes, good journalism is going to make you uncomfortable.
Backlash
We knew there was going to be backlash because the bus driver’s murder while on duty early Tuesday morning was still so fresh.
Most of the comments found across social media were extremely vile, jumping to the defense of a man accused of horrible acts.
There is potentially a child robbed of her innocence. A woman who will feel the hurt for her entire life and never get her closure.
Those acts are explained in graphic detail by his accuser who says the inappropriate sexual contact started when she was four-years-old in 1982, and lasted until she was 12.
Skipped court
A judge determined there was sufficient evidence for Fraser to stand trial in November, but the bus driver skipped court for jury selection in the case back in October.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he ended up turning himself in, which caused the case to be pushed back to January 2018.
The 58-year-old posted bail and returned to work as a Winnipeg Transit operator.
If convicted, Fraser would’ve been required to stay away from anyone under the age of 16.
In light of his death, the Crown is moving to stay the charges against him.
Disclosure
Now serious questions remain about whether Fraser disclosed the charges to his supervisors or union, and whether public servants should be required to disclose that information.
We’ll also finally be having conversations on bus driver safety and hopefully new measures will be taken to protect these workers.
Being murdered doesn’t make you a saint. If you want to read about only the good things this man did, there may be a feature story on his life that runs alongside coverage like this, but that’s really what obituaries are for.
The accusations of child sex abuse involving a government employee would’ve been top headlines in just under a year from now.
Sad all around
This is a sad story all around.
Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is accused of second degree murder and violating court orders in the death of Fraser.
He is charged and will eventually stand trial, but is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The bus driver was also charged and presumed innocent until proven guilty, but a judge decided there was enough, even “substantial” evidence to try him.
Now he’ll never have his chance in court to answer the allegations.
None of the cases are related, but the details are important facts that every reader has a right to know.
Fair and free press
We have a young man known well to police who may have been on his way to a life of crime.
We have a civil servant, tragically murdered, accused of horrible acts.
We have a woman who will carry the pain of her childhood for the rest of her life.
Fraser shouldn’t have been killed for doing his job. The media shouldn’t be vilified for doing ours.
Sometimes information pulls us down painful paths in the pursuit to tell the story even when you personally don’t like it.
Having a fair and free press depends on it.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Facebook
6 Comments
It could of been left to deal with the facts involved in his death regarding safety for bus drivers, It has now been shelved as usual overshadowed by the medias need to report non relevant issues, and lets not forget innocent until proven guilty.Shame on the media !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Actually, shame on you, not the media. The public has a right to know, and this is responsible reporting.
This is a great response to comments suggesting the media should not mention the sexual abuse charges against the murdered bus driver. I could not disagree more. The facts are the facts. What about the young man charged with murder. I have been informed he had FASD. Having worked with youth and adults with FASD I know that they do not have the ability to understand consequence and are easily frightened if confronted, and have to be handled in a calm compassionate manner. There are no winners here.
I couldn’t agree more with you, Jane. Good analogy.
The media has an obligation to the public to tell the whole story. warts and all, about the subjects it covers. Had it not been mentioned the public may have considered it to be hidden which would cause mistrust with the media and in this day and age that’s the last thing society needs.
Thank god for free speech or we’d all be left in the dark! The media is doing their job….period! Why should his death silence his alleged actions? That girl still lives with her past, and he was apparently a huge part of it. We deserve to know, and shame on the city for keeping his secret if they knew!