Opinion: Browaty A Victim Of Extreme Political Correctness In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Earlier this week, Jeff Browaty resigned as the Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

Had he not resigned, it’s pretty clear Mayor Brian Bowman would have caved to pressure and fired him quickly.

But this is more than a simple shuffling of personnel at City Hall. Browaty’s resignation says something very disturbing about how much power extreme political correctness now holds.

Browaty’s “crime” was to question whether all City of Winnipeg employees need to attend a course on reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

That’s it.

He didn’t insult anyone, he didn’t say anything racist. He just questioned whether that course was a good use of taxpayers’ money and city employee’s time.

Here’s what should have happened after he said that:

Nothing.

Browaty was just sharing his opinion, and nobody is forced to either agree or disagree with him.

That should have been the end of it.

It wasn’t.

Instead, Browaty received a backlash almost immediately, and then he apologized just one hour after making the statement. Then, he said he would meet with indigenous elders and even take the reconciliation course itself.

That should have been the end of it.

It wasn’t.

Browaty then met with the indigenous liaison committee, and said the law should apply equally to people of all communities.

That should have been the end of it.

It wasn’t.

Apparently, those comments somehow made things worse, as one member of the committee objected to what Browaty said.

And with that, momentum within the committee and then within the Winnipeg Police Board grew until a unanimous letter was sent threatening that the whole Police Board would resign unless Browaty was removed.

Thought-Police Board

Browaty was a victim of extreme political correctness, and was punished by the thought-police.

Browaty was doomed as soon as he said something that deviated even slightly from the elitist political consensus.

Watching Mayor Bowman’s video statement on Browaty was quite interesting, since Bowman seemed far more stressed-out and upset by the Browaty situation than he ever seemed about the rampant crime, poverty, and despair in much of our city.

That’s the problem with extreme political correctness: It focuses attention on trivial issues, while distracting from fixing real problems.

It’s not about whether you agree with Browaty or not, it’s about whether he has the right to share his views. I would guess about half of Winnipeggers, if not more, agree with Browaty’s initial comments that got him in trouble in the first place. But the many who agree with Browaty will feel even more worried about sharing their opinions after seeing what happened.

Browaty’s treatment will only encourage people to stifle their opinions, which will reduce the diversity of thought and perspective in our city. This will make it tougher to solve problems, and could lead to big mistakes, as everyone will just go along with what seems “acceptable,” whether it’s actually correct or not.

Also, some people will look at what happened to Browaty and wonder why they should reach out at all to those with different views.

Browaty apologized, met with those who may have been bothered by his comments, and did everything right in trying to speak with those who disagreed with him.

And he was still punished.

People will look at that and think, “What’s the point of even trying?”

A disturbing future for Winnipeg

If this is where Winnipeg is headed – people punished for not towing the “acceptable” line – our city will become more and more closed-off and restrictive. More of us will live in fear of saying anything at all, and accusing other people of saying “the wrong thing” will become a weapon to achieve dominance.

That doesn’t bode well for the future of our city, and we need to make sure it doesn’t happen.

We must protect diversity of thought and diversity of perspective in Winnipeg.

