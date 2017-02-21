Opinion: Bring Back The Death Penalty

We must restore Justice to the “Justice” System

WINNIPEG, MB – Canada’s justice system is broken.

It seems wrong to even use the word “justice” when talking about the system.

Criminals are regularly treated better than victims. Those who commit horrible acts get coddled and cared for, while those victimized by crime are left to suffer on their own.

Dangerous people are regularly set loose on our communities, forcing warnings to be issued about how we should all be on the lookout.

Police officers put themselves in danger to take criminals off the streets, only to see their hard work undone when the “justice” system gives them a slap on the wrist.

Family members of victims like Carol de Delley are ignored, while those who have taken life in the most brutal way possible are given all the attention and help in the world.

People in jail get treated better than those who are homeless.

This has to stop.

We must restore justice to our justice system.

That’s why Canada should bring back the death penalty.

The most heinous crimes must have the most serious consequences.

When it comes to cold-blooded murder – when the evidence is clear and guilt is assured – Canada should impose the death penalty.

What our “justice” system seems to forget is that victims of crime and the families of victims of crime live a life sentence.

Why should someone who viciously takes away the life of someone else get to live a full life of their own?

I’m not talking about accidents or even manslaughter here. I’m talking about cold-blooded murder – the worst of the worst.

Right now, our “justice” system doesn’t take the concept of justice seriously. It’s all about some sort of magical “rehabilitation.”

There are many people who can be rehabilitated, but giving second, third, and fourth chances to violent killers is not justice.

Respect the suffering of victims

A justice system is not just about rehabbing criminals.

It must serve first and foremost as a way for victims of crime and their families to get justice.

After all, there’s a reason it’s called a “Justice System” not a “Rehab System.”

The justice system must serve as a way for society to send a clear message about what is, and what is not acceptable.

When our system gives out weak and lenient sentences to those who violently take lives, it sends a message that our system devalues the lives of our citizens.

That injustice must come to an end.

Canada must bring back the death penalty.

Let’s restore justice to our justice system.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – D. Gordon E. Robertson