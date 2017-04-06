OPINION: Beware Emotional Decision-Making In Wake Of Syria Chemical Attack

WINNIPEG, MB – The recent chemical weapons attack in Syria has created a worldwide uproar.

It is impossible to look at the images of innocent children writhing on the ground gasping for breath without feeling both a sense of sadness and anger.

In the wake of the attack, there are renewed international calls for military intervention in Syria, with US President Donald Trump now saying his feeling towards the Syrian regime “has changed.”

About a week ago, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad’s fate would be decided by the Syrian people.

Now, Secretary of Defence James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis is said to be providing military intervention options to Trump.

This is deeply concerning.

The reason for concern is that policy is being made under the influence of a powerful emotion reaction.

While the impulse to intervene is understandable, this same impulse has led to immense human suffering in a region that is all too prone to chaos.

The choice in Syria is not between a dictator and a wonderful democratic state. The choice is between a dictator and an incoherent group of rebels – many of whom are closely allied with, and even a part of, ISIS.

That is why “arming the rebels,” proves to be so problematic, since those weapons could easily fall into the hands of ISIS and be used against innocent civilians.

Remember, Saddam Hussein was a brutal dictator who had used chemical weapons against his own people. The US government used an emotion-based campaign to build public support for his removal from power. The aftermath of his removal led to near-anarchy and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

It also led to the creation of ISIS, possibly the most brutal and barbaric organization the world has confronted since World War 2.

This goes to show that the consequences of intervention – even when based off understandable emotional reactions – are deeply unpredictable, and can lead to a worse outcome than anyone foresees.

That’s why any immediate decision in response to the Syrian chemical attack is unwise. If the world acts based on temporary feelings, the result could be more suffering, more death, and even more negative emotions.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Christiaan Triebert (edited)