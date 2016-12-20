Opinion: 5 Reasons Brian Bowman Should Resign
An extreme case of false advertising
Winnipeg, MB – Brian Bowman campaigned to be a different kind of mayor. He would keep taxes low. He would find efficiencies in government. He would be more open and accountable than his predecessors. Working class and middle class Winnipeggers would be put first.
His effective campaign embraced social media in a way that conveyed an image of a future-focused and accessible administration.
It didn’t happen.
Those promises never got past the selfie stage.
As a result, many Winnipeggers feel they were the victim of false advertising.
If Bowman ran as the kind of mayor he’s turned out to be, he would have lost badly and at this very moment either Judy Wasylycia-Leis or Robert Falcon Ouellette would be sitting in the Mayor’s office.
As time goes on, more and more of us are realizing that Brian Bowman was elected under false pretences. Because of that, the right thing for Bowman to do is resign.
Here are the 5 reasons why:
1) Secret Council Meetings
Despite campaigning on accountability and transparency, Bowman’s handpicked Executive Policy Committee approved a plan to hold secret council meetings. The meetings could be held for unspecified reasons behind closed doors.
Under current rules, secret council meetings are not allowed. Bowman voted for the change to allow secret meetings.
Bowman first defended the plan, only backing down when the backlash continued growing.
Bowman’s attempt to hide council actions from the people who elected him shows his talk about openness and transparency was a total fraud.
No wonder there was a backlash. He campaigned as the most open candidate, then tried to sneak through the most closed and secretive process possible. It shows a total lack of respect for the people who elected him.
2) Accusing Winnipeg Police of Fear-Mongering
City budget negotiations often get pretty tough. But when Moe Sabourin – the leader of the Winnipeg Police Association – mentioned the growing threat of Fentanyl as a strain on police resources, Bowman’s first response was to accuse him of “fear-mongering.”
There’s a debate to be had on all aspects of the budget. But we know that police across our country – including Manitoba RCMP – have to invest in protecting both the public and their officers from the danger of Fentanyl.
By trying to shut down that discussion with accusations of fear-mongering, Bowman showed he would rather cheaply demonize people than address a serious problem.
3) Ignoring The Little Guy
Mayors get to attend lots of exciting galas with all the elite, and it sure seems to take a lot of time and effort to get all those photos. So it seems there isn’t much time to meet with the working people of this city, or to consider the city workers who barely get any raises while upper management makes a fortune.
And despite this being the era of Skype and easy video conferencing, the Mayor still seems to find the time to go on expensive trips – even visiting New York City.
How can he ask Winnipeggers already struggling to pay the bills to dig even deeper in our pockets while he spends our money so freely?
Instead of visiting New York, how about sitting down with some seniors on a fixed income and asking what he can do to make their lives a bit better?
That might not get as much attention, and the pictures wouldn’t go as viral, but at least he would be doing his job.
4) Tax Deception
Bowman promised to keep property tax increases to the rate of inflation. To get around obviously breaking that pledge while still fleecing taxpayers, Bowman increased “Frontage levies” – which also get applied on property tax bills.
As if that’s not enough, water rates and sewer rates keep going up as well.
Bowman also rammed through a new home tax – something he never campaigned on and never mentioned to voters while he was trying to gain power.
If this money was going towards fixing roads and infrastructure – as it’s supposed to – I think most of us would understand. But the road repair budget is almost frozen this year. Instead, bureaucrat salaries are going up. Turns out those magical “savings and efficiencies” haven’t appeared.
What a surprise.
And about those water and sewer rates: Bowman is diverting that money into other parts of the budget. So it’s not even going where it’s supposed to.
Instead of curbing his City Hall budget, Bowman looks for more from the taxpayers.
This leaves Winnipeggers paying more and getting less. That’s not what Bowman promised.
5) Suppressing Dissent
When Janice Lukes spoke out against the new home tax, Brian Bowman could have set a great example of openness, transparency, and leadership by keeping her on the Executive Policy Committee.
Instead, he kicked her off of EPC – leaving her without any senior role in the city government. By doing that, Bowman sent a message that he would rather have quiet and compliant servants than people who would speak up for their constituents.
His suppression of dissent will cause others to be less likely to speak freely and give good advice. And our city will suffer because of it.
Total Recall
Each of the 5 points I mentioned above would be concerning on their own. But add them all together and it’s clear Winnipeg didn’t get the mayor we thought we were getting.
Of course, being Mayor comes with lots of exciting selfie opportunities and a pretty good salary, so it’s unlikely Bowman would choose to resign.
That means things will need to be decided next election. It will be a chance to send a clear message that dishonest campaigns and deception have consequences.
It also means it’s time to think about bringing in recall legislation. When politicians get elected on false pretences and blatantly break their promises, we shouldn’t have to wait almost half a decade to do something about it.
Though Brian Bowman represents an extreme case of false advertising, his deception is part of a deeper problem with a system that gives far too much power to politicians – power that is taken away from citizens and taxpayers.
If Bowman has done anything good, it’s that he may help us wake up to how flawed and broken the system really is.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Spencer Fernando is an insightful and independent-minded thinker who speaks truth to power. He has experience in the political system as a policy analyst, communicator, advisor, and campaign manager. Free to speak his mind, Spencer now shares his ideas to fix a system that he believes is broken. He believes our economy and government must serve the people, not just those at the top.
You can read more of his writing at SpencerFernando.com
Follow Spencer Fernando on Twitter: @SpencerFernando
11 Comments
Almost makes you wish former mayor Katz stayed in power. Almost.
At least, with Katz, we’d knew what we were getting.
Now, Mayor Selinger, (excuse me) I mean Bowman is free to wreak havoc upon Winnipeg.
I worked with Robert Falcon Ouellette all through the Mayoral campaign so I got to observe Bowman on a continuous basis. He is a smooth operator and a stereotype politician. An example would be him suddenly remembering he had Metis roots once he saw how people were responding so favourably to Ouellette who focussed on many issues relating to indigenous people in the city, and all people living in poverty.
I admit I made a mistake when I voted for Bowman but he will not even be concidered during the next election. The person I voted for is not the Mayor we ended up with.
5 Reasons why he won’t resign:
#1 Money the likes his bank account has never seen before
#2 Tax free money
#3 Money the likes his pension has never seen, or his new bank accounts in Florida, Arizona, California or wherever he chooses to live after only 6 years of “service” to the Winnipeg tax payer
#4 A lifetime decadent pension after 6 years the likes which only people living in Tuxedo will ever see
#5 his deluded agenda of diverting more infrastructure money into “signature” projects that taxpayers will eventually come to understand as The “Bowman Scorched Earth” Policy
Yes he should resign, you forgot his dumbest idea ever, open Portage and Main to ped. The problem is POOR signage. Fix the problem do not create a bigger one, It will be another Million Dollar deal.
Let’s not forget his full buy in of the idea that Winnipeg is the most racist city in Canada. Thanks Mcleans, great journalistic standards you have there.
Thank you for sharing more evidence of a deeply (read innately) flawed system.
Unfortunately it is just another drop in the world wide crisis bucket.
Although they are few and far between, it would be nice to hear of stories of people in politics actually bringing rights and powers back to the major population they serve. To show examples of their true efforts would aid in shining the light in the direction we must go to get out of this swamp of oppression.
I see the Mayor in my area, he has trouble making eye contact.
Like all elected peoples, he cant fix the broken left to him to fix.
Raise taxes, raise taxes. Lie then raise taxes more.
This city and country should be run like I have to , Save and buy, dont max out credit cards, be smart invest for the future. Which is uncertain.
But that will never happen and this city is getting uglier by the year, Greed and corruption are common in Winnipeg.
I hate it here.
I agree with Fred’s comments. Corruption and greed are everywhere.
Perhaps it should be made mandatory that the Mayor take polygraph tests. Both prior to swearing in, and after. At least that may help the public make a more informed opinion, but would he pass? Would any other candidate pass?
I guess we will never find out.
Shortly after he was elected there was some type of issue with transit buses being out for repair and regular bus service was negatively affected, on the news in an interview he said people had to change their “expectations.” Right there I determined to never vote for him again.
Perfect. This was a perfect summation of our Mayor. He is horrible. Anyone who worked with him in the past will roll their eyes when you mention him. He has no respect from other business people he dealt with, and is both clueless and witless. He is Metis but doesn’t want to get his card because his wife is Ukrainian and she doesn’t have a card……..WTF?
Control freak who can’t justify his actions to he puts people out that may question him.
This is who we have running our city. This is the main reason I am looking else where for my family to move to as there is no economic smarts in this city, and we will continue to be the laughingstock of the country.