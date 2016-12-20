Opinion: 5 Reasons Brian Bowman Should Resign

An extreme case of false advertising

Winnipeg, MB – Brian Bowman campaigned to be a different kind of mayor. He would keep taxes low. He would find efficiencies in government. He would be more open and accountable than his predecessors. Working class and middle class Winnipeggers would be put first.

His effective campaign embraced social media in a way that conveyed an image of a future-focused and accessible administration.

It didn’t happen.

Those promises never got past the selfie stage.

As a result, many Winnipeggers feel they were the victim of false advertising.

If Bowman ran as the kind of mayor he’s turned out to be, he would have lost badly and at this very moment either Judy Wasylycia-Leis or Robert Falcon Ouellette would be sitting in the Mayor’s office.

As time goes on, more and more of us are realizing that Brian Bowman was elected under false pretences. Because of that, the right thing for Bowman to do is resign.

Here are the 5 reasons why:

1) Secret Council Meetings

Despite campaigning on accountability and transparency, Bowman’s handpicked Executive Policy Committee approved a plan to hold secret council meetings. The meetings could be held for unspecified reasons behind closed doors.

Under current rules, secret council meetings are not allowed. Bowman voted for the change to allow secret meetings.

Bowman first defended the plan, only backing down when the backlash continued growing.

Bowman’s attempt to hide council actions from the people who elected him shows his talk about openness and transparency was a total fraud.

No wonder there was a backlash. He campaigned as the most open candidate, then tried to sneak through the most closed and secretive process possible. It shows a total lack of respect for the people who elected him.

2) Accusing Winnipeg Police of Fear-Mongering

City budget negotiations often get pretty tough. But when Moe Sabourin – the leader of the Winnipeg Police Association – mentioned the growing threat of Fentanyl as a strain on police resources, Bowman’s first response was to accuse him of “fear-mongering.”

There’s a debate to be had on all aspects of the budget. But we know that police across our country – including Manitoba RCMP – have to invest in protecting both the public and their officers from the danger of Fentanyl.

By trying to shut down that discussion with accusations of fear-mongering, Bowman showed he would rather cheaply demonize people than address a serious problem.

3) Ignoring The Little Guy

Mayors get to attend lots of exciting galas with all the elite, and it sure seems to take a lot of time and effort to get all those photos. So it seems there isn’t much time to meet with the working people of this city, or to consider the city workers who barely get any raises while upper management makes a fortune.

And despite this being the era of Skype and easy video conferencing, the Mayor still seems to find the time to go on expensive trips – even visiting New York City.

How can he ask Winnipeggers already struggling to pay the bills to dig even deeper in our pockets while he spends our money so freely?

Instead of visiting New York, how about sitting down with some seniors on a fixed income and asking what he can do to make their lives a bit better?

That might not get as much attention, and the pictures wouldn’t go as viral, but at least he would be doing his job.

4) Tax Deception

Bowman promised to keep property tax increases to the rate of inflation. To get around obviously breaking that pledge while still fleecing taxpayers, Bowman increased “Frontage levies” – which also get applied on property tax bills.

As if that’s not enough, water rates and sewer rates keep going up as well.

Bowman also rammed through a new home tax – something he never campaigned on and never mentioned to voters while he was trying to gain power.

If this money was going towards fixing roads and infrastructure – as it’s supposed to – I think most of us would understand. But the road repair budget is almost frozen this year. Instead, bureaucrat salaries are going up. Turns out those magical “savings and efficiencies” haven’t appeared.

What a surprise.

And about those water and sewer rates: Bowman is diverting that money into other parts of the budget. So it’s not even going where it’s supposed to.

Instead of curbing his City Hall budget, Bowman looks for more from the taxpayers.

This leaves Winnipeggers paying more and getting less. That’s not what Bowman promised.

5) Suppressing Dissent

When Janice Lukes spoke out against the new home tax, Brian Bowman could have set a great example of openness, transparency, and leadership by keeping her on the Executive Policy Committee.

Instead, he kicked her off of EPC – leaving her without any senior role in the city government. By doing that, Bowman sent a message that he would rather have quiet and compliant servants than people who would speak up for their constituents.

His suppression of dissent will cause others to be less likely to speak freely and give good advice. And our city will suffer because of it.

Total Recall

Each of the 5 points I mentioned above would be concerning on their own. But add them all together and it’s clear Winnipeg didn’t get the mayor we thought we were getting.

Of course, being Mayor comes with lots of exciting selfie opportunities and a pretty good salary, so it’s unlikely Bowman would choose to resign.

That means things will need to be decided next election. It will be a chance to send a clear message that dishonest campaigns and deception have consequences.

It also means it’s time to think about bringing in recall legislation. When politicians get elected on false pretences and blatantly break their promises, we shouldn’t have to wait almost half a decade to do something about it.

Though Brian Bowman represents an extreme case of false advertising, his deception is part of a deeper problem with a system that gives far too much power to politicians – power that is taken away from citizens and taxpayers.

If Bowman has done anything good, it’s that he may help us wake up to how flawed and broken the system really is.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is an insightful and independent-minded thinker who speaks truth to power. He has experience in the political system as a policy analyst, communicator, advisor, and campaign manager. Free to speak his mind, Spencer now shares his ideas to fix a system that he believes is broken. He believes our economy and government must serve the people, not just those at the top.

You can read more of his writing at SpencerFernando.com

