Operation Dry Water Seeks Boating Safety In Manitoba

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 2nd at 7:20pm recreation, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – The Canada Safe Boating Council (CSBC) is launching Operation Dry Water during the long weekend from August 5th to 7th.

The goal of the operation is to bring attention to the risks of boating while drunk.

The CSBC says Manitoba leads all provinces in the number of alcohol-related boating deaths.

Additionally, they point out that someone convicted of impaired boating or operating over 80mgs can lose their vehicle drivers license.

You can learn more about Operation Dry Water here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Lac du Bonnet Woman Dead After Vehicle Rollover

