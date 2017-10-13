Opening Portage & Main To Pedestrians Would Cost Winnipeg $11.6 Million
City report recommends taking $2 million from the road repair budget to fund the project.
WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has released a report into the cost of opening Portage & Main to pedestrians.
The total?
$11.6 million.
The report recommends taking $2 million from the road repair budget to get started on the project.
There are concerns that shifting money from road repairs would cause Winnipeg’s roads – already in serious need of work – to get even worse.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News