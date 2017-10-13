banner20

Opening Portage & Main To Pedestrians Would Cost Winnipeg $11.6 Million

Spencer Fernando
Spencer Fernando

City report recommends taking $2 million from the road repair budget to fund the project.

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has released a report into the cost of opening Portage & Main to pedestrians.

The total?

$11.6 million.

The report recommends taking $2 million from the road repair budget to get started on the project.

There are concerns that shifting money from road repairs would cause Winnipeg’s roads – already in serious need of work – to get even worse.

