Opening Portage & Main To Pedestrians Would Cost Winnipeg $11.6 Million

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has released a report into the cost of opening Portage & Main to pedestrians.

The total?

$11.6 million.

The report recommends taking $2 million from the road repair budget to get started on the project.

There are concerns that shifting money from road repairs would cause Winnipeg’s roads – already in serious need of work – to get even worse.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News