One Ticket Wins $40M Lotto 649 Jackpot

WINNIPEG, MB. — One lucky Lotto 649 player in Ontario won the jackpot.

It was worth an estimated $40-million.

One ticket in Quebec won the guaranteed $1-million prize.

Five players each won nearly $95,000 for matching five of six numbers and the bonus.

Those winners included two in Ontario, two in the Maritimes, and one in Alberta.

The next Lotto 649 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1st.

An estimated $5-million is up for grabs.

There will be one guaranteed prize of $1-million.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File