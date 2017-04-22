banner20

One Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS Prize Won On Prairies

Andrew McCrea
Posted: April 22nd at 11:00am Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — One lucky ticket won Friday night’s Lotto Max prize.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $55-million to the Quebec player.

Four MAXMILLIONS prizes of $1-million each were also up for grabs, but only one ticket won.

That was sold somewhere in the prairies.

Next week’s draw is worth an estimated $13-million.

It will be played on Friday, April 28th.

MyToba has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

