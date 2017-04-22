One Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS Prize Won On Prairies
WINNIPEG, MB. — One lucky ticket won Friday night’s Lotto Max prize.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $55-million to the Quebec player.
Four MAXMILLIONS prizes of $1-million each were also up for grabs, but only one ticket won.
That was sold somewhere in the prairies.
Next week’s draw is worth an estimated $13-million.
It will be played on Friday, April 28th.
MyToba has all of the winning lottery numbers here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File