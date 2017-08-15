One Big Inning Leads to One Big Win

WINNIPEG, MB. – For seven innings on Monday night, the ace of the St. Paul Saints pitching staff, Mark Hamburger, had his way with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

For the first seven innings, Hamburger had a two-hit shutout. His Saints led 3-0 and it looked like St. Paul was going to pull to within four games of the first-place Goldeyes.

And then along came the eighth inning and the Goldeyes solved the mystery.

Jordan Ebert drove in a run with a single, Andrew Sohn drove in a run with a single, Reggie Abercrombie drove in two runs with a single and David Bergin drove in two with another single. The Goldeyes scored six runs on five hits and three walks and with a sudden burst of clutch hitting, had themselves a 6-3 victory.

With their stunning victory, the Goldeyes improved to 48-32 on the season, 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and six ahead of the third-place St. Paul Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes have now won the opening game of this huge four-game series with St. Paul. Winnipeg as also won three in a row and seven of the last 10.

Fargo got to Goldeyes starter Kevin McGovern for three runs in the fifth as J.J. Gould belted a two-run homer and Hamburger, the former Major League, seemed to be cruising to his 13th victory, but then the Goldeyes exploded in the eighth.

The Goldeyes outhit St. Paul 8-5 as Andrew Sohn went two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI and is now hitting .337. Romanski went one-for-three with a run scored and is now batting .331. Abercrombie (.280) went one-for-four with a run scored and two RBI, David Bergin (.321) went one-for-four with two RBI, Mason Katz (.236) went one-for-three with a run scored, Wes Darvill (.324) went one-for-four with a run scored and Jordan Ebert (.310) went one-for-four with a run scored and an RBI.

McGovern (10-2, 2.73 ERA) got the win and worked eight complete innings, allowing three runs on five hits. McGovern had eight strikeouts and no walks. Hamburger (12-5, 3.63 ERA), who was tagged with the loss, gave up six runs on four hits.

The Goldeyes and Saints will play Game 2 of this four-game series against the third-place Saints. There are plenty of great seats available. Every Goldeyes game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos by Dan LeMoal