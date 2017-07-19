Omnitrax Won’t Repair Churchill Line

WINNIPEG, MB – Omnitrax which owns the rail line to Churchill says it can’t and won’t fix the washed out lifeline to the north.

The company says the tracks could be repaired by the end of October for about $60 million. But it’s looking to “stakeholders” to foot the bill.

Omnitrax chief commercial officer Peter Touesnard says the line which was damaged by flooding this spring isn’t commercially viable and is really more like a public utility.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File