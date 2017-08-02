Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Omnitrax Still Won’t Pay

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 2nd at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – It appears the owner of the rail line to Churchill is digging in.

It’s being reported Omnitrax says it’s no longer obligated by a 2008 deal that provided millions of taxpayers dollars in exchange for keeping the line running. The Denver-based company points to damage caused by flooding this spring, as well as government changes to how the town’s port is used.

On the other side, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says Omnitrax is on the hook and his government will consider all options to make sure it lives up to its obligations.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
“Significant” Amount Of Cash Found In St. James
South Perimeter Getting Face Lift But Not Soon
Don’t Fall For This Fake News
Very Busy Summer For STARS!

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.