Omnitrax Still Won’t Pay

WINNIPEG, MB – It appears the owner of the rail line to Churchill is digging in.

It’s being reported Omnitrax says it’s no longer obligated by a 2008 deal that provided millions of taxpayers dollars in exchange for keeping the line running. The Denver-based company points to damage caused by flooding this spring, as well as government changes to how the town’s port is used.

On the other side, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says Omnitrax is on the hook and his government will consider all options to make sure it lives up to its obligations.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File