Old Manitoba Grain Elevator Get New Paint Job

WINNIPEG, MB – Inglis, Manitoba is home to one of the last rows of old grain elevators anywhere. And a small group of men in their late 60’s and 70’s plans to give one of the elevators a new paint job.

Group leader Stuart Breckon says they’ll start painting next Monday and hopefully finish by the following Friday. And they’ll be doing it old school too, with scaffolding and brushes.

Breckon says the community has been very helpful and supportive. He adds it’s all about giving back and preserving history.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File