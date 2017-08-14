Old Manitoba Grain Elevator Get New Paint Job

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 14th at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS, westman

WINNIPEG, MB – Inglis, Manitoba is home to one of the last rows of old grain elevators anywhere. And a small group of men in their late 60’s and 70’s plans to give one of the elevators a new paint job.

Group leader Stuart Breckon says they’ll start painting next Monday and hopefully finish by the following Friday. And they’ll be doing it old school too, with scaffolding and brushes.

Breckon says the community has been very helpful and supportive. He adds it’s all about giving back and preserving history.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
3 Go To Hospital After Selkirk Brawl
Manitoba’s Canada Games Already the Best Ever
Manitoba Government Working To Expand Home Ownership
Missing Flin Flon Man Found Safe

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.