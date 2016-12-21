Old Dutch Issues A Recall

old_dutch_recall
Kevin Klein
Posted: December 21st at 8:30am Featured, manitoba, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – Old Dutch Chips has issued a recall on one flavour of chips sold across the prairies.

The recall is on the Cheddar and Sour Cream chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

screen-shot-2016-12-21-at-8-12-01-am

Consumers should not consume the recalled products shown above.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Fred says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Bring back Onion and Garlic, this could never happen to that flavor.

    and turn up your Ketchup flavor spreader on the line, dark red are best.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.