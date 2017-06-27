Ol’ Jets Selanne and Drake Headed into Hockey Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG, MB. – The man a Winnipeg newspaper tabbed “The Finnish Flash,” almost 25 years ago is now heading into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

And he’ll enter the Hall with one of his best friends.

On Monday, the Hall announced that Teemu (The Finnish Flash) Selanne, his pal Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi and Dave Andreychuk, along with women’s legend Danielle Goyette and builders Jeremy Jacobs and Clare Drake, a former assistant coach with the Jets, will be inducted into the Hall in the Class of 2017.

“The chemistry that Paul and I had was magical every night,” Selanne said on a conference call on Monday afternoon.

“If I didn’t get the opportunity to play with him,” said Kariya, who played six seasons with Selanne in Anaheim. “I wouldn’t be going into the Hall of Fame today so I’m very thankful. Teemu always joked that I could read his mind.”

In their first year together, they combined for 95 goals. They added 86 more in 1998-99 and 75 in 1999-2000.

Selanne was the Winnipeg Jets first round selection (10th Overall) in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft out of Jokerit Helsinki in Finland. In his rookie season with the Jets in 1992-93 he set an NHL rookie record that will likely never be broken. He had 76 goals (only Selanne, Wayne Gretzky twice, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull have scored 70 goals in a season and no other rookie has ever scored 60) and 132 points and was easily the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Despite injuries and a lockout, he was outstanding in Winnipeg, but in 1996, after the Jets had been sold to Steven Gluckstern and Dr. Richard Burke, the new owners were at a crossroads financially. They knew they could sign either Keith Tkachuk or Selanne and when they completed the deal to move the team to Phoenix they told Jets general manager John Paddock to keep the America (Tkachuk) and trade Selanne.

He was moved to the Ducks in 1996, but he remained an iconic fan favorite in Winnipeg. When he returned in 2011, it was if he’d never left. And he never lost that love for the game. At age 36, he had 48 goals and 94 points. At 40, he had 31 goals and 80 points. He retired after the 2013-14 season at age 44 and still looked like he could play another season.

But despite all the things he did in the NHL, nothing matched that rookie campaign in Winnipeg.

“At that time, in my rookie year, I didn’t really realize what had happened,” Selanne said. “Now, the number for goals is just so big and I don’t know really how it happened and I don’t know how I did it.”

Selanne played 21 NHL seasons in all and ranked 11th with 684 goals and 15th with 1,457 points — both tops among Finnish players. He was also brilliant on the international stage for Finland, winning four Olympic medals (three bronze and one silver) and still holds the record for the most points ever (43) among male ice hockey players at the Games.

Meanwhile, Clare Drake, 88, was a coaching legend at the CIS (U Sport) level with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, but he also spent two seasons, 1989-90 and 1990-91 as an assistant coach with the Jets. They turned out to be his final two years as a hockey coach.

Drake was a mentor to a handful of NHL coaches from Dave King to Ken Hitchcock and from Barry Trotz to Mike Babcock. He spent 28 seasons in Alberta, but will not be forgotten in Winnipeg.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Ray Peters