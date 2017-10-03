Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Odell Named MFMHL’s Player Of The Week

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 3rd, 2017 at 4:30pm Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Pembina Valley forward Tessa Odell has been named the MFMHL’s Player of the Week.

Odell, who hails from Glenora, scored a goal and added an assist to help the Hawks earn 3 of 4 points during a 3-2 shootout loss vs Winnipeg and 3-0 win vs Eastman over the first weekend of MFMHL play.

Odell is in her first year with the Hawks and used her speed and aggressive style of play throughout the two games to be an effective contributor to the Hawks success.

—MFMHL

Photo – MFMHL

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Hockey Roundup for March 15: Raiders advance in MMJHL playoffs
Big night for the Leipsic brothers
Hockey roundup: Wheaties win again with 11 Manitobans
Hockey Roundup: Hockey’s Christmas break has begun

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.