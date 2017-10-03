Odell Named MFMHL’s Player Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Pembina Valley forward Tessa Odell has been named the MFMHL’s Player of the Week.

Odell, who hails from Glenora, scored a goal and added an assist to help the Hawks earn 3 of 4 points during a 3-2 shootout loss vs Winnipeg and 3-0 win vs Eastman over the first weekend of MFMHL play.

Odell is in her first year with the Hawks and used her speed and aggressive style of play throughout the two games to be an effective contributor to the Hawks success.

—MFMHL

Photo – MFMHL