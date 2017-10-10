Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

OCT 10 Job Openings in Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 10th at 10:00am Featured, BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB – MyToba News is Manitoba’s preferred source for breaking news, sports, weather, and more.  We have now partnered with  www.mbjobs.ca which is Manitoba’s premier local job site, featuring opportunities from employers across the province, to bring you top jobs each week.

You can also list your job opening on MyToba News for FREE. Just email me at kevin@mytoba.ca.

Livestock Driver – Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Pork Production Technician – Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Administrative Assistant – The Manitoba Teachers’ Society

Legal Assistant – Deeley Fabbri Sellen Law Corporation

Publication Representative – HR ADWORKS LTD

These listing will be updated every week, so please keep checking for new postings.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

