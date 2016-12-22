OCN Blizzard in Midst of Final Season? Maybe Not.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation, MB – In the midst of one of their best seasons, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Opaskwayak Cree Nation Blizzard was given word that it will cease operations at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

But all is not lost.

After 20 seasons as an MJHL franchise, and with five straight league championships — from 1999-2003 – in their trophy case, the Blizzard were told by the chief and council of Opaskwayak Cree Nation on Wednesday that the team would shut down in the spring.

“This announcement comes after careful deliberations with Opaskwayak Cree Nation representatives from administration and finance, who presented recommendations to the Opaskwayak Cree Nation leadership,” the First Nation stated in a press release.

“Based on the information presented, the decision was made to proceed with winding down on the operations of the OCN Blizzard, announced officially on December 20, 2016.”

However, because the team was brought to OCN by the community and because the community and board should have the final word, there was a meeting late Wednesday to see if the community wanted to take over the team. The council would no longer fund it, but the community was going to be given an opportunity to take over the club. A press announcement was expected Thursday

To be fair, it’s becoming very expensive to operate in the MJHL these days. The highest caliber of junior hockey in Manitoba, outside the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, costs anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000 per season to operate. There has been talked of making the league pay-to-play and some teams are considering (or have made) that move on their own.

It’s also a tough time to lose the Blizzard. The team is in third place in the 11-team loop with a record of 22-11-3. It’s star player, 20-year-old defenseman Brady Keeper from Cross lake has a scholarship to play at the University of Maine and another of its top young players, 16-year-old Justin Nachbaur, also from Cross Lake, has received interest from a number of NCAA schools.

As well, top young stars such as Jeremy Dumont, 20, Anthony Keeper, 19, Shane Roulette, 19, George King, 18, and Maverick Rafter, 20, are among the top players in the league.

It’s another blow to First Nations hockey in Manitoba. The MJHL’s Southeast Blades, a team that was owned by the Southeast Tribal Council and operated at Sagkeeng First Nation, started in 1997, but after 10 years, was sold to a Beausejour-area businessman in 2007. The team played two seasons in Beausejour before becoming the very-successful Steinbach Pistons in 2009.

With the loss of the Blizzard, the Waywayseecappo Wolverines will be the last First Nations team in the MJHL. There are still five First Nations clubs in the Keystone Jr. B Hockey League – the OCN Storm, the Norway House Northstars, the Cross Lake Islanders, the Fisher River Hawks and the Peguis Juniors.

However, the team known as “The Pride of the North,” will no longer operate after this season and that’s a blow to the game in Manitoba.

