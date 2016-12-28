OCN Blizzard Asking for Support on Jan. 5

Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Manitoba – Back on Dec. 20, the chief and council at Opaskwayak Cree Nation announced that the band would no longer fund its Manitoba Junior Hockey League franchise, the OCN Blizzard.

A few days later, the board of the Blizzard agreed to do everything possible to save the 20-year-old hockey club.

To that end, “The OCN Blizzard Rally” will be held on Jan. 5, 2017, at the Gordon Lathlin Memorial Centre in an effort to draw enough financial support to save the team.

“Community leaders, business community, alumni and fans are all welcome,” the bard started in a release this week. “Please come out to share your input to the support the future of the team.

“We are also requesting letter of support from alumni, community and fans.”

The Board certainly realizes that it has become extremely expensive to pay the bills for a franchise in the MJHL these days. The highest caliber of junior hockey in Manitoba, outside the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, costs anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000 per season to operate.

“The Board of Directors have no intention to let the team cease operations at the end of the season and will be taking the recent news to the community and allowing them to have a voice,” said OCN Blizzard Board of Directors Directors President Dan Moore.

“The OCN Blizzard Board of Directors will now bring the situation forward to the public and look for support. The Board will be hosting a community meeting on Jan. 5 to present expenses and numbers to the community.”

After 20 seasons as an MJHL franchise, and with five straight league championships — from 1999-2003 – in their trophy case, the loss of the Blizzard will be another blow to First Nation’s hockey in Manitoba. However, chief and council has indicated that it will continue to fund the Keystone Jr. B Hockey League’s OCN Storm and the Northwest Sr. League’s OCN Blues.

However, should the Blizzard be forced to call it quits, the Waywayseecappo Wolverines would be the last First Nations team in the MJHL.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder