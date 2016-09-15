Oakbank RCMP need help identifying robbery suspects

The RCMP is hoping you can help them identify two robbery suspects.

The men allegedly broke into a commercial property on Provincial Road 302 in the RM of Springfield at around 2 a.m. on September 6, stealing electronics, tools and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The property has been the victim of several high value break-and-enters in recent weeks and months. Police believe the same suspects are responsible.

nyone with information is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

– MyToba News