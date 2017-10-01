O.J. Simpson Walks Free

LAS VEGAS, NV. — O.J. Simpson is a free man.

The disgraced NFL football star walked out of a Las Vegas prison after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

He had been sentenced to 33 years for the armed robbery of football memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino.

Officials released Simpson shortly after midnight Sunday to avoid media attention.

He was picked up by an unknown man.

A prison employee said Simpson took three or four microwave-sized boxes with him containing things like clothing and a hot plate.

His conditions of parole include restrictions on alcohol and a ban from consuming drugs.

A blood alcohol reading exceeding .08% could land him back in prison.

Previously, he stood trial in the 1994 murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

While Simpson was acquitted of the killings, he was sued for wrongful death two years later by the Brown and Goldman families.

They were awarded $33.5-mliion dollars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File