banner20

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 20th at 4:26pm International, Featured, NEWS

CARSON CITY, NEV – O.J. Simpson will be a free man in October after he was granted parole today during a hearing in Carson City, Nevada.

Simpson has been in prison for nine years after being charged for an armed robbery in Las Vegas.

A controversial figure, Simpson was a popular NFL star and celebrity before the infamous trial in which he was acquitted of double murder.

When the four-member parole board announced that he would be freed in October, Simpson seemed to get emotional, and thanked them.

“I’ve done my time, I’ve done it as well and respectfully as anyone can,” said Simpson. He added, “None of this would have happened if I’d had better judgment.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

Tags: ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
WATCH: Trailer for O.J. Simpson murder trial docu-drama
Why no man should be in Floyd Mayweather’s corner
Two Winnipeg Men Face Child Sex Abuse Image Charges
Winnipeg Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.