O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

CARSON CITY, NEV – O.J. Simpson will be a free man in October after he was granted parole today during a hearing in Carson City, Nevada.

Simpson has been in prison for nine years after being charged for an armed robbery in Las Vegas.

A controversial figure, Simpson was a popular NFL star and celebrity before the infamous trial in which he was acquitted of double murder.

When the four-member parole board announced that he would be freed in October, Simpson seemed to get emotional, and thanked them.

“I’ve done my time, I’ve done it as well and respectfully as anyone can,” said Simpson. He added, “None of this would have happened if I’d had better judgment.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube