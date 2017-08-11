Nygard Garment Makers Demand Compensation

WINNIPEG, MB. — Severance is being demanded from Winnipeg fashion conglomerate Nygard International after a factory was abruptly shut.

More than 200 workers in Cambodia were thrown out of work when the plant was closed overnight on July 1st.

The company’s former union says the staffers are owed around $550,000 for severance and other compensation.

A Nygard spokesperson says the factory supplied product under a third-party contract and the company has no obligation to the employees.

Around 60 per cent of the clothing was manufactured for Nygard’s Bianca line.

The remaining products were made for a company in the United Kingdom which says it’s open to helping the affected workers.

Nygard clothing used to be manufactured in Winnipeg, but the company shifted to overseas manufacturing in 2008.

—MyToba News

Photo – File