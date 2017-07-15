A Number of Manitoba Bisons Part of Team Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – There are over 75 Manitoba Bison student-athletes and Bison coaches participating in the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games.

For Team Manitoba, there will be 29 current Bisons along with 17 incoming Bisons, plus 13 Junior Bisons and 17 Bison coaches. Of the 29 current Bisons, 11 are competing in women’s track and field with 13 in men’s track and field while two will compete in men’s triathlon and two student-athletes in women’s beach volleyball and one in men’s golf.

The breakdown for the incoming Bisons is one player in women’s soccer, six athletes in men’s track and field, four athletes in women’s track and field, one player in women’s volleyball and five in men’s volleyball (and one more is an alternate). For Junior Bisons, five compete in women’s swimming, three in men’s swimming and five in women’s volleyball (including Ayiya Ottogo who is also an incoming Bison in addition to being part of Junior Bisons) while four addition athletes are training team members for women’s beach volleyball.

There will also be 17 coaches (11 in track and field, two in women’s soccer, two in men’s volleyball, one in men’s basketball and one in swimming) with a Bison connection at the Canada Games.

A full list of Manitoba Bisons participating for Team Manitoba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games:

Manitoba Bisons (29)

– Spencer Norrie (men’s golf)

– Erin Tramley (women’s track and field – 1500m)

– Rebekah Sass (women’s track and field – 800m)

– Janine Zajac (women’s track and field – 1500m)

– Rebekah Eckert (women’s track and field – triple jump)

– Sasanie Wanigasekara (women’s track and field – long jump and triple jump)

– Erin White (women’s track and field – 4x400m)

– Rachael McLeod (women’s track and field – 4x100m)

– Sophia Mbabaali (women’s track and field – 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles)

– Tayo Babalola (women’s track and field – 00m, 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m)

– Tegan Turner (women’s track and field – 100m, 200m and 4x100m)

– Brooke-Lynn Boyd (women’s track and field – shot put and javelin)

– Jean-Luc Perron (men’s track and field – decathlon)

– Connor Boyd (men’s track and field – decathlon)

– Daniel Heschuk (men’s track and field – 5000m)

– Déric Kornelson (men’s track and field – 1500m)

– Mathieu Desmarais (men’s track and field – 3000m and steeplechase)

– Simon Berube (men’s track and field – 400m, 800m, 4x400m)

– Sidiki Sow (men’s track and field – high jump)

– Jamie Dumaran (men’s track and field – triple jump)

– Stefan Hreno (men’s track and field – 100m, 200m and 4x100m)

– Brock Segal (men’s track and field – hammer throw)

– Clement Sackey (men’s track and field – shot put and discus)

– Jared Allary (men’s track and field – shot put, discus and hammer throw)

– Bryan Yallits (men’s track and field – 100m and 4x100m)

– Quinn Desrochers (men’s triathlon)

– Adam Naylor (men’s triathlon)

– Kearley Abbott (women’s beach volleyball)

– Josie Abbott (women’s beach volleyball)

Incoming Bisons (17 +1 alternate)

– Emma Romanica (women’s soccer)

– Sarah Smith (women’s track and field – 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles)

– Brianna Tynes (women’s track and field – 100m and 4x400m)

– Bryarre Gudmundson (women’s track and field – hammer throw)

– Keara Andrew (women’s track and field – hammer throw)

– Josh Magri (men’s track and field – triple jump)

– Nathan Smith (men’s track and field – high jump)

– Luc Deleau (men’s track and field – 200m, 400m and 4x400m)

– Marcel Dufault (men’s track and field – 4x100m)

– Tristan Allen (men’s track and field – 4x400m)

– Shane Dillon (men’s track and field – 800m and 4x400m)

– Laura Hill (women’s volleyball)

– Jon Laube (men’s volleyball)

– Jack Mandryk (men’s volleyball)

– Owen Schwartz (men’s volleyball)

– Dylan Sutherland (men’s volleyball)

– Brendan Warren (men’s volleyball)

– *Zach Janzen (men’s volleyball)

*alternate

Junior Bisons (13 +4 training team members)

– Madysen Barnes (women’s swimming)

– Kara Dziadek (women’s swimming)

– Sydney Hnatuk (women’s swimming)

– Kylie Tait (women’s swimming)

– Logan Wiebe (women’s swimming)

– Jaerrod Dela Cruz (men’s swimming)

– Kfir Kholodovski (men’s swimming)

– Liam Rohatynsky (men’s swimming)

– Light Uchechukwu (women’s volleyball)

– Anna Maidment (women’s volleyball)

– Jayda Nault (women’s volleyball)

– Julia Tays (women’s volleyball)

– **Ayiya Ottogo (women’s volleyball)

**plus also an incoming Bison

– ***Erika Vermette (women’s beach volleyball)

– ***Anna Maidment women’s beach volleyball)

– ***Shayne Nichols women’s beach volleyball)

– ***Julia Tays women’s beach volleyball)

***training team members

Bison Coaches (17)

– Luke Penner (assistant coach of men’s basketball)

– Amy Harrison (assistant coach of women’s soccer)

– Amanda Wong (team manager/coach of women’s soccer)

– Claude Berube (head coach of both track and field teams)

– Alanna Boudreau (associate head coach of both track and field teams)

– Mingpu Wu (assistant coach and personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Rory McIntyre (assistant coach and personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Oyinko Akinola (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Chris Belof (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Alex Gardiner (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Bruce Pirnie (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Wayne McMahon (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Reed Rimke (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Jill Seymour (personal coach of track and field athletes)

– Craig McCormick (head coach of both swimming teams)

– Ryan Ratushniak (head coach of men’s volleyball)

– Dustin Spiring (team manager of men’s volleyball)

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files form University of Manitoba