Nuit Blanche Winnipeg Announces Lineup

WINNIPEG, MB – Nuit Blanche Winnipeg has announced their artist lineup for the Saturday, September 30th show in Downtown Winnipeg.

Instant Coffee’s Khan Lee will show you the wind from his water and light-based installation, Red, Green and Blue. The Vancouver- based South Korean artist will be creating a small, shallow lake filled with cones of light right in the heart of the Exchange District.

Close by at The Market Lands, you can experience a huge glow-in-the-dark mural created by Barcelona artists María López and Javier de Riba.

The event will also feature thirteen emerging and established Canadian artists chosen by the two Open Calls – Illuminate the Night & Emerging Voices.

“Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is a night many of us look forward to all year. It unites us in our celebration and discovery of artists, community, and our city”, says Monica Lowe, Co-chair of Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

Illuminate the Night Projects (by mid-career and established Canadian artists):

Overshadow 1 by Toronto-based artist Lyla Rye will project a video of an eclipse which prompts viewers to lean back on bean bag seats and stare into contemporary life.

floating , by Ontario-based, Korean-born artist, Heejung Shin , which consists of 72 hand-sewn bags with a projection of origami paper boat overtop, is about the diaspora caused by social and cultural displacement.

Homes – Winnipeg-based PelmuSnow will present an interactive video installation where the public can immerse themselves into two landscapes – Kristin Snowbird’s birthplace of Pine Creek and Theo Pelmus’ home of Romania.

Keep Me Awake by Peg City Car Co-Op and RobYn Slade presents a Storytelling Shuttle Service in which a storyteller will travel with the patrons, sharing a ride and a story to transport the body and the mind in two directions at once.

Dominion: 16 Trajectories by Lawrence Bird , a Winnipeg- based urban designer, architect, and visual artist will project satellite and moving images harvested from 16 trajectories across the prairie landscape. The images are projection-mapped, with accompanying audio, and explore how we have demarcated and divided the prairies for colonization and profit — yet the prairies (and their image) fight back.

Riot Resist Revolt Repeat is a new play by Anishinaabe playwright Frances Koncan that challenges traditional theatrical forms and endeavors to create a multi-sensory, interactive performance experience for the audience.

Mapping People by Thunder Bay-based multidisciplinary artists Julie Cosgrove & Riaz Mehmood will present a new-media interactive projection where viewers trigger a triangulated map generating a real time drawing that continually evolves.

Insomnia by Antiscian Productions , is a movement-based performance that explores the relationship between sleep and restlessness.

Light Within The Tunnel by Winnipeg-based artists Madeline Rae & Talia Shaaked , lets the audience experience the fluid physicality of curtain barriers, and bathe in the glow of projected video.

The Wall of FAME by Winnipeg’s FLASH Photographic Festival will attempt to break a Guinness World Record and take portraits that will be projected onto the McKim Building for all to see.

Emerging Voices Projects (by emerging Manitoba student artists):

Nuit Noire: Illuminate Our Voice by Black Space Winnipeg works towards inclusive and diverse spaces for people of colour while challenging anti-black racism and discrimination in the city and for one night. They want Winnipeg to become acquainted with the talent and passion that comes from their diverse collective.

Rattling Change by the OliveUS Collective will present an interdisciplinary work that plays with space, time, notions of performance, and direct interactions with an audience.

PEG by Calgary-born, Winnipeg-based artists Meighan Giesbrecht and Tia Watson, features an interactive installation that asks visitors to find a location on an illuminated map of Winnipeg and remove a Peg from that spot. The Peg becomes a souvenir and the map’s light becomes brighter.

-MyToba News

Photo – Twitter