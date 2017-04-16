banner20

Update: Norway House’s Lena Monias Found Safe

April 16th

UPDATE: Lena Monias has been located safe.

Norway House RCMP thank the public for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY – April 10th at 9:00pm:

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — Norway House RCMP need your help finding this missing 21-year-old woman.

Lena Jane Monias was last seen on Saturday in Norway House.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’9″ tall, weighing 120-pounds with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

